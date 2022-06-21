Cityscape Qatar opens more than 60 exhibitors across seven countries

The 10th edition of Cityscape Qatar officially opens with more than 60 exhibitors from across seven countries – Cyprus, Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey, UAE, UK and Qatar…reports Asian Lite News

The 10th edition of Cityscape Qatar officially opens with more than 60 exhibitors from across seven countries – Cyprus, Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey, UAE, UK and Qatar – gathering at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center to discuss the region’s real estate industry and unveil a variety of prominent development projects.

Running from June 20-22 and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar, the annual industry showpiece was opened by His Excellency Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Among the projects revealed on the opening day was Qetaifan Island North Waterpark with the developer announcing the project name at the show.

Qetaifan’s Head of Business Development, Nasser Bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani spoke on the importance of the show, “Over the next three days at Cityscape we will be officially announcing our Waterpark name and launching our Retail Plazas project. Alongside the launches visitors will have the final chance to purchase the last remaining villa plots for sale ahead of fully selling out our latest projects.”

The first of a series of free Cityscape Talks conference sessions, aligned with the four pillars of Qatar’s National Vision 2030 – Sustainable, Resilient, Affordable, and Liveable – also took place. Day One’s agenda included talks on the digitalisation of Qatar’s real estate sector from Aqarco leadership, a look at the green legacy for Qatar from hospitality leaders Raffles & Fairmont Doha, InterContinental® Doha the City, and Cundall as well as a strong focus from Qatar ValuStrat on sustainable construction and how the country’s real estate market may look after this year’s FIFA World Cup.

Speaking at the three-day event, Orjan Lundberg, Sustainability Expert, Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said, “We see that the FIFA World Cup has been and is still a catalyst for national development on many fronts, including carbon incentives.”

“Sustainability has been a core topic for this event from the planning stage.” He added. “The feedback we have received so far from FIFA is that this is the most comprehensive sustainability programme they have had to date. However, we do need the support of the wider real estate and hospitality sectors to support us in achieving a big sustainability push nationwide.”

Across the three days, visitors can meet leading developers, including DAMAC, Regal London Properties, Aqarco, and Akam Developments. The industry is gearing up for a busy event season in Qatar with new projects offering investors state of the art residential developments, commercial units, and luxury hospitality projects.

Aqarco’s Chairman, Dr. Ahmad Al Khulaifi, of Aqarco, said the importance of bringing together investors, developers, and government entities for better collaboration ahead of the country’s busy international event schedule was essential.

“Cityscape Qatar is the right platform for us to introduce Aqarco into the market after our launch earlier this year. The platform allows real estate developers, investors, and potential clients to meet and understand the demands of the market as we approach a busy period for Qatar.

Cityscape Qatar is supported by platinum sponsors Qetaifan Projects and Aqarco.

