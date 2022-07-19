Lebanon seeks FAO’s help in exporting agri products

Aoun and Ourabah also discussed the management of Lebanon’s natural resources in order to ensure food security and the sustainability of the country’s food system…reports Asian Lite News

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has urged the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) to help promote and export Lebanon’s agricultural products to mitigate the impact of the country’s deep financial crisis.



Aoun made the remarks on Monday in a meeting at Baabda Palace with Nora Ourabah Haddad, the newly appointed FAO Representative in Lebanon, to discuss cooperation between Lebanon and FAO, Xinhua news agency reported.



“Lebanon attaches great importance to the agricultural sector because it is an essential part of the productive economy. We were dependent for years on the rentier economy, this must change today considering that the land is the most important thing for man, and that stability in life comes from the land,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement released by Lebanon’s Presidency.



Ourabah emphasised the need to formulate an emergency plan to support the country in achieving food security while focusing on increasing the country’s production, especially wheat, which could generate a high return for the country.



Aoun and Ourabah also discussed the management of Lebanon’s natural resources in order to ensure food security and the sustainability of the country’s food system.



After an unprecedented financial crisis hit Lebanon, the President encouraged the expansion of several sectors, including manufacturing and agriculture, in a bid to increase the country’s revenue.

Earlier this month, President Aoun had urged Arab leaders to unite in order to tackle the various challenges now facing the Arab world.



“We must work together to address different challenges, including defending the Palestinian cause and rights of Palestinian people, putting an end to wars in our countries, and not sparing efforts to fight against terrorism in addition to dealing with the biggest waves of displacement in modern history,” Aoun said.



The President made the remarks during his meeting at Baabda Palace with Arab Foreign Ministers who had arrived in Beirut for the consultative ministerial meeting of the Arab League (AL).

ALSO READ: Saudi dismantles 700 Houthi mines in Yemen

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]