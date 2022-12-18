Microsoft bans cryptocurrency mining from its online services

Microsoft has banned cryptocurrency mining from its online services to protect all of its cloud customers, media reports said…reports Asian Lite News



Microsoft’s Summary of Changes to the license states: “Updated Acceptable Use Policy to clarify that mining cryptocurrency is prohibited without prior Microsoft approval.”



Within the license itself, there was hardly any more info, reports The Register.



Moreover, a section headed “Acceptable Use Policy” states: “Neither Customer nor those that access an Online Service through Customer, may use an Online Service: to mine cryptocurrency without Microsoft’s prior written approval.”



“Cryptocurrency mining can disrupt or even impair Online Services and its users, and is often associated with unauthorised access to and use of customer accounts,” Microsoft told The Register.



“We made this change to further protect our customers and mitigate the risk of disrupting or impairing services in the Microsoft Cloud,” Microsoft was quoted as saying.



“Permission to mine crypto may be considered for Testing and Research for security detections,” it added.



Last year, Microsoft warned customers about a new crypto mining malware that can steal credentials, remove security controls, spread via emails and ultimately drop more tools for human-operated activity.



Called ‘LemonDuck’, the crypto mining malware targeted Windows and Linux systems, spreading via phishing emails, exploits, USB devices and brute force attacks in various countries, including India.

