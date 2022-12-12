Kaftan…Bollywood’s favourite winter style

Worn as its traditional best, Janhvi takes a classic kaftan teaming it with some bangles and danglers for an effortless yet dazzling evening ensemble…reports Asian Lite News

The effortless kaftan has experienced a major resurgence since during the lockdown. While comfort takes precedence above fashion, don’t mistake the katan for a humble outfit, it’s chic, it’s trendy and downright stylish. Not convinced? Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Fashion icon Kareena Kapoor Khan choose this safari hued colour Kaftan for an easy day out. A pair of sandals, pulled back hair and shades completed the look.

Anushka Sharma

You’re not beach ready until you cop Anushka’s vibe… a flirty kaftan teamed over that shows off endless legs in a bright hue is the perfect beach accessory.

Winter vacay mode in Bollywood’s favourite style – the Kaftan

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Who said a kaftan isn’t glamorous, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows you how to pull it off on a red carpet, that too in Cannes! Cinched at the waist with a broad belt, the global fashion ambassador paired a satin kaftan with a jaw dropping Chopard necklace.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja known for her affinity for fashion, chosen a whimsical kaftan with a tongue and cheek motif… do you have the guts to try one?

Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood celebs have worn kaftans in every conceivable trendy way, from traditional to eccentric. Sara Ali Khan easily choose to wear her Sabyasachi Kaftan over a pair of jeans and a bralet much like a jacket.

Janhvi Kapoor

Worn as its traditional best, Janhvi takes a classic kaftan teaming it with some bangles and danglers for an effortless yet dazzling evening ensemble.

Sushmita Sen

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing white kaftan that exuded a boho chic. In the days of elevated lounge attire, this is a delight.

ALSO READ-Salaam Venky: A heart touching real-life tale with stunning performances

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]