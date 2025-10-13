SRK Declares Stardom

This moment has gone viral again, resonating with fans and followers who admire Khan’s confidence and charisma — qualities that have helped cement his place in the cinematic world far beyond just box office numbers

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, who recently became the richest actor in the world, once boldly claimed he is the “last of the stars”, in a resurfaced video that captures his unwavering self-belief.

The clip, taken from The Anupam Kher Show, features host Anupam Kher asking Khan whether he ever fears being replaced — that someone else might take his place at the top of the charts. SRK responded with quiet confidence:

“It won’t happen. I am modest, as I have told you. But, this won’t happen. I am telling you honestly… I am the last of the stars.”

This moment has gone viral again, resonating with fans and followers who admire Khan’s confidence and charisma — qualities that have helped cement his place in the cinematic world far beyond just box office numbers.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan officially entered the billionaire club, with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. This makes him the richest actor in the world, surpassing global celebrities like Taylor Swift ($1.3 billion), Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion), Jerry Seinfeld ($1.2 billion), and Selena Gomez ($720 million).

Khan’s fortune extends far beyond acting. His production house Red Chillies Entertainment, launched in 2002, has produced major hits including Chennai Express, Raees, and Pathaan. The company is a full-scale entertainment powerhouse, involved in production, visual effects, distribution, and content rights.

Additionally, SRK co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a successful IPL franchise with strong revenue from sponsorships and league earnings. He also holds vast real estate assets — from his iconic Mumbai home Mannat, to luxury properties in Dubai, London, Beverly Hills, and a farmhouse in Alibaug.

The actor’s enduring appeal and business savvy have made him a symbol of modern stardom — blending charisma, confidence, and commercial acumen.

His statement, “I am the last of the stars,” may sound bold, but with his unmatched global influence, cultural impact, and financial empire, it’s hard to disagree.