Chewy and delicious Almond  Blondie                  

by Newsdesk

INGREDIENTS

  1. Flour – 300 g(2 ½ cup)
  2. Butter – 170 g(3/4cup)
  3. Brown Sugar – 260 g(21/2 cups)
  4. Egg – 2(room temperature)
  5. Vanilla Extract – 1tbsp
  6. Baking Powder – 1 tsp
  7. White Chocolate chips– 3/4cup
  8. Salt – Pinch
  9. Almonds(roasted)-3/4cup

METHOD

  1. Preheat the oven at 170 degrees.
  2. In a bowl add the flour ,salt ,baking powder .mix everything together an keep aside.
  3. In a separate bowl mix butter and brown sugar till creamy.
  4. Mix the eggs one by one and the vanilla extract.
  5. Mix in the dry mixture to the wet mixture till well combined
  6. Add the white chocolate chips and roasted almonds mix it .(keep some for topping)
  7. Pour the batter in the mold garnish with remaining  roasted almonds an white chocolate chips and bake in the preheated oven for 35 min and serve.

