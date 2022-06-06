Chewy and delicious Almond  Blondie                  

INGREDIENTS
- Flour – 300 g(2 ½ cup)
- Butter – 170 g(3/4cup)
- Brown Sugar – 260 g(21/2 cups)
- Egg – 2(room temperature)
- Vanilla Extract – 1tbsp
- Baking Powder – 1 tsp
- White Chocolate chips– 3/4cup
- Salt – Pinch
- Almonds(roasted)-3/4cup
METHOD
- Preheat the oven at 170 degrees.
- In a bowl add the flour ,salt ,baking powder .mix everything together an keep aside.
- In a separate bowl mix butter and brown sugar till creamy.
- Mix the eggs one by one and the vanilla extract.
- Mix in the dry mixture to the wet mixture till well combined
- Add the white chocolate chips and roasted almonds mix it .(keep some for topping)
- Pour the batter in the mold garnish with remaining roasted almonds an white chocolate chips and bake in the preheated oven for 35 min and serve.
