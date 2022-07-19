Chocolate Babka: Purely delicious fluffy bread￼

If you’ve never had chocolate babka before, then all you need to know is that it’s half bread, half cake, and 100% delicious! This yeast-based dough is sweet, soft, and buttery, making it hard to have just one slice. I also love how beautiful each slice is thanks to the layers of chocolate through out.

It may seem like it is labour-intensive to make babka bread from scratch as making the swirls of chocolate may come off as challenging, but the process is surprisingly easy! There is no need to be intimidated by the long prep time, as most of it is just the dough rising in the fridge

Ingredients

All purpose flour – 4 cups Yeast – 2 ¼ tsp Sugar – ½ cup Salt – ½ tsp Milk – ¾ cup Eggs – 4 Butter – 113 gm

Chocolate filling

Butter – 120 gm Semi sweet dark chocolate – 225 gm Powdered sugar – ½ cup Cream – ½ cup Cocoa powder – ½ cup Salt – a pinch Coffee – 2 tbsp

Sugar syrup

Sugar – ½ cup Water – ½ cup

Method

In a large mixing bowl preferably a stand mixer. Add the flour, sugar, yeast and salt. Mix it until well combined. To this mixture add in the milk, egg, butter. Mix everything nicely and knead the dough for at least 10 min until soft. Grease a bowl and keep the dough in it cover it with a cling film and let it rest in the refrigerator overnight. Next day first make the chocolate filling. In a medium sauce pan add the butter and cream then add the chopped chocolate let this melt. Keep the flame in the low medium. When the chocolate melts switch of the flame add the cocoa powder and the powdered sugar, coffee, and salt mix everything nicely with a whisk. Keep it in the refrigerator to cool Now take a dough from the fridge. Transfer it in a floured counter. Divide the dough into two equal pieces. With a rolling pin roll the one half of the dough into a rectangular shape. Spread a thin layer of chocolate mixture on the dough with a spatula. Roll the dough from one end in to a tight coil and pinch the end to seal. Using a knife cut the dough into half. Keep the dough parallel to each other with cut side facing up. Twist the half together and tuck the ends under, gently place the dough in a prepared loaf pan.

Repeat the same process with the second half of the dough. Cover the loaf pan with cloth and keep it for proofing for an hour. After an hour bake this in preheated oven at 180 degrees for 35 to 40 min . Until golden brown. Combine the sugar and water in a pan . Bring it boil and simmer it until the sugar dissolves. Brush the sugar syrup on the loaf immediately when they come out of the oven. Serve hot.

ENJOY!

