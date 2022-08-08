Coffee recipes to celebrate friendship day￼

What better way to show your buddies how much you care than by whipping up some delectable coffee mocha recipes for their coffee-obsessed friends? With delicious coffee mocha drinks, you can make your friendship day get-togethers lively. Girish Chandra, Beverage Training Manager, Lavazza India, has provided some delectable coffee mocha recipes that you can enjoy while spending time with your friends…writes GIRISH CHANDRA
MOCHA
Ingredients
2 espressos 25/30 ml each
Foamed milk 160 ml (80% milk – 20% foam)
Hot chocolate 75 ml
Dark cocoa 0,1 g
Whipped cream 70 g (Optional)
Preparations
Prepare the espresso in a large glass
Add the hot chocolate
Dust with bitter cocoa
Complete by adding the foamed milk
Option: Pour less milk and complete with whipped cream
COFFEE VIENNESE
Ingredients
2 long espressos 90 ml (40/45 ml each)
Whipped cream 25 g
Dark Cocoa 2 tsp
Dark chocolate flakes preparations
Preparations
Prepare the espresso in a jug and add cocoa
Mix and steam
Pour it into the cup and top off with whipped cream
Decorate with choco flakes (Glass Size 160 ml)
HAZELNUT LATTE
Ingredients
2 espressos 25/30 ml each
Foamed milk 170 ml (80% milk – 20% foam)
Whipped cream 50 g
Nougat crumbs 14 g (10 g bottom of the glass and 4 g on top)
Caramel sauce 17 g (15 g bottom of the glass and 2 g on top)
Cup Size 60/160 ml
Preparations
Set 10 g of nougat and the caramel sauce in a large tumbler
Prepare the espresso and pour over
Add foamed milk and whipped cream
Decorate with extra crumbs and a drizzle of chocolate spread (Glass Size 350 ml)
CHOCOLATE
Ingredients
2 espressos 25/30 ml each
Foamed milk 170 ml (80% milk – 20% foam)
Whipped cream 50 g
Nut crumbs 1 g
Chocolate spread 30 g (+ drizzle)
Preparations
Decorate a large tumbler of chocolate spread
Prepare the espresso and pour over
Add foamed milk and whipped cream
Decorate with extra nut crumbs and a drizzle of chocolate spread
ICED MOCHA
Ingredients
2 espressos 60 ml (25/30 ml each)
Ice cubes 100 g
Cold chocolate 100 g
Chocolate sauce drizzle 2 g
Whipped cream 30 g
Preparations
Place the ice cubes in a large Lavazza Tumbler
Add the cold chocolate and 2 espressos
Stir gently
Complete with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce (Glass Size 350 ml)
For cold chocolate: dilute 50% hot chocolate and 50% cold milk. Keep refrigerated for max 2 days.
CARAMEL ICED LATTE
Ingredients
Long espresso 40/45ml
Cold milk 120 g (80% milk – 20% foam)
Ice cubes 150 g
Caramel sauce 30 g
Preparations
Place the caramel sauce at the bottom of the glass
Fill the tumbler with ice cubes
Add the milk
Brew one long espresso and pour it on the top (Glass Size 350 ml)
(Girish Chandra is Beverage Training Manager, Lavazz)
ALSO READ-Meatless happiness! Chickpea Salad Sandwich