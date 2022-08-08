Coffee recipes to celebrate friendship day￼

What better way to show your buddies how much you care than by whipping up some delectable coffee mocha recipes for their coffee-obsessed friends? With delicious coffee mocha drinks, you can make your friendship day get-togethers lively. Girish Chandra, Beverage Training Manager, Lavazza India, has provided some delectable coffee mocha recipes that you can enjoy while spending time with your friends…writes GIRISH CHANDRA



MOCHA



Ingredients



2 espressos 25/30 ml each



Foamed milk 160 ml (80% milk – 20% foam)



Hot chocolate 75 ml



Dark cocoa 0,1 g



Whipped cream 70 g (Optional)



Preparations



Prepare the espresso in a large glass



Add the hot chocolate



Dust with bitter cocoa



Complete by adding the foamed milk



Option: Pour less milk and complete with whipped cream

COFFEE VIENNESE



Ingredients



2 long espressos 90 ml (40/45 ml each)



Whipped cream 25 g



Dark Cocoa 2 tsp



Dark chocolate flakes preparations



Preparations



Prepare the espresso in a jug and add cocoa



Mix and steam



Pour it into the cup and top off with whipped cream



Decorate with choco flakes (Glass Size 160 ml)





HAZELNUT LATTE



Ingredients



2 espressos 25/30 ml each



Foamed milk 170 ml (80% milk – 20% foam)



Whipped cream 50 g



Nougat crumbs 14 g (10 g bottom of the glass and 4 g on top)



Caramel sauce 17 g (15 g bottom of the glass and 2 g on top)



Cup Size 60/160 ml



Preparations



Set 10 g of nougat and the caramel sauce in a large tumbler



Prepare the espresso and pour over



Add foamed milk and whipped cream



Decorate with extra crumbs and a drizzle of chocolate spread (Glass Size 350 ml)



CHOCOLATE



Ingredients



2 espressos 25/30 ml each



Foamed milk 170 ml (80% milk – 20% foam)



Whipped cream 50 g



Nut crumbs 1 g



Chocolate spread 30 g (+ drizzle)



Preparations



Decorate a large tumbler of chocolate spread



Prepare the espresso and pour over



Add foamed milk and whipped cream



Decorate with extra nut crumbs and a drizzle of chocolate spread



ICED MOCHA



Ingredients



2 espressos 60 ml (25/30 ml each)



Ice cubes 100 g



Cold chocolate 100 g



Chocolate sauce drizzle 2 g



Whipped cream 30 g



Preparations



Place the ice cubes in a large Lavazza Tumbler



Add the cold chocolate and 2 espressos



Stir gently



Complete with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce (Glass Size 350 ml)



For cold chocolate: dilute 50% hot chocolate and 50% cold milk. Keep refrigerated for max 2 days.



CARAMEL ICED LATTE



Ingredients



Long espresso 40/45ml



Cold milk 120 g (80% milk – 20% foam)



Ice cubes 150 g



Caramel sauce 30 g



Preparations



Place the caramel sauce at the bottom of the glass



Fill the tumbler with ice cubes



Add the milk



Brew one long espresso and pour it on the top (Glass Size 350 ml)



(Girish Chandra is Beverage Training Manager, Lavazz)

ALSO READ-Meatless happiness! Chickpea Salad Sandwich

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]