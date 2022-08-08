Coffee recipes to celebrate friendship day￼

by Newsdesk 0

What better way to show your buddies how much you care than by whipping up some delectable coffee mocha recipes for their coffee-obsessed friends? With delicious coffee mocha drinks, you can make your friendship day get-togethers lively. Girish Chandra, Beverage Training Manager, Lavazza India, has provided some delectable coffee mocha recipes that you can enjoy while spending time with your friends…writes GIRISH CHANDRA

MOCHA

Ingredients

2 espressos 25/30 ml each

Foamed milk 160 ml (80% milk – 20% foam)

Hot chocolate 75 ml

Dark cocoa 0,1 g

Whipped cream 70 g (Optional)

Preparations

Prepare the espresso in a large glass

Add the hot chocolate

Dust with bitter cocoa

Complete by adding the foamed milk

Option: Pour less milk and complete with whipped cream

COFFEE VIENNESE

Ingredients

2 long espressos 90 ml (40/45 ml each)

Whipped cream 25 g

Dark Cocoa 2 tsp

Dark chocolate flakes preparations

Preparations

Prepare the espresso in a jug and add cocoa

Mix and steam

Pour it into the cup and top off with whipped cream

Decorate with choco flakes (Glass Size 160 ml)



HAZELNUT LATTE

Ingredients

2 espressos 25/30 ml each

Foamed milk 170 ml (80% milk – 20% foam)

Whipped cream 50 g

Nougat crumbs 14 g (10 g bottom of the glass and 4 g on top)

Caramel sauce 17 g (15 g bottom of the glass and 2 g on top)

Cup Size 60/160 ml

Preparations

Set 10 g of nougat and the caramel sauce in a large tumbler

Prepare the espresso and pour over

Add foamed milk and whipped cream

Decorate with extra crumbs and a drizzle of chocolate spread (Glass Size 350 ml)

CHOCOLATE

Ingredients

2 espressos 25/30 ml each

Foamed milk 170 ml (80% milk – 20% foam)

Whipped cream 50 g

Nut crumbs 1 g

Chocolate spread 30 g (+ drizzle)

Preparations

Decorate a large tumbler of chocolate spread

Prepare the espresso and pour over

Add foamed milk and whipped cream

Decorate with extra nut crumbs and a drizzle of chocolate spread

ICED MOCHA

Ingredients

2 espressos 60 ml (25/30 ml each)

Ice cubes 100 g

Cold chocolate 100 g

Chocolate sauce drizzle 2 g

Whipped cream 30 g

Preparations

Place the ice cubes in a large Lavazza Tumbler

Add the cold chocolate and 2 espressos

Stir gently

Complete with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce (Glass Size 350 ml)

For cold chocolate: dilute 50% hot chocolate and 50% cold milk. Keep refrigerated for max 2 days.


CARAMEL ICED LATTE

Ingredients

Long espresso 40/45ml

Cold milk 120 g (80% milk – 20% foam)

Ice cubes 150 g

Caramel sauce 30 g

Preparations

Place the caramel sauce at the bottom of the glass

Fill the tumbler with ice cubes

Add the milk

Brew one long espresso and pour it on the top (Glass Size 350 ml)

(Girish Chandra is Beverage Training Manager, Lavazz)

ALSO READ-Meatless happiness! Chickpea Salad Sandwich  

Advertisements
[soliloquy id="31272"]
Advertisements
[soliloquy id="31269"]
Tagged:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.