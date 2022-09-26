Goan Bolinhas : Best tea time treat for sweet lovers

Ingredients

Softened Butter – 2 tbsp Granulated Sugar – 1 1/4th cup Semolina – 1 1/4th cup Fresh Grated Coconut – 2 cups Eggs – 2 yolks Cardamom – 6 Nut Meg Powder – ¼ tsp Yellow Food Color

Method

In a mixing bowl, add butter and sugar and blend it with a hand mixer until well combined. Add the egg yolks one at a time to the butter and sugar on a slow speed until incorporated. Add semolina in batches and fold the mixture together with a spatula. Next add the grated coconut in batches and with a spatula fold the coconut into the mixture until well incorporated. Add the nut meg powder, ground cardamom powder, salt and yellow food color. Mix everything well. The mixture should be wet but thick at this stage. Cover the mixture with cling film or plastic wrap. Let this rest on room temperature for 8-9 hours.

Preheat the oven for 180 degrees for 10 mins. Line a baking tray with butter paper. With a ice cream scopper make small balls of the batter to form a Bolinhas. Place them on the preheated baking tray with space in between each Bolinhas. With the help of a knife cut a cross in the middle of the cookies lightly. Bake at 180 degrees for 30-35 mins or until golden brown. Transfer the cookies in a cooling rack and keep it in an air tight container.

AND YOUR DELICIOUS BOLINHAS ARE READY TO BE EATEN ENJOY !

