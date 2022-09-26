Goan Bolinhas : Best tea time treat for sweet lovers

Ingredients
- Softened Butter – 2 tbsp
- Granulated Sugar – 1 1/4th cup
- Semolina – 1 1/4th cup
- Fresh Grated Coconut – 2 cups
- Eggs – 2 yolks
- Cardamom – 6
- Nut Meg Powder – ¼ tsp
- Yellow Food Color
Method
- In a mixing bowl, add butter and sugar and blend it with a hand mixer until well combined.
- Add the egg yolks one at a time to the butter and sugar on a slow speed until incorporated.
- Add semolina in batches and fold the mixture together with a spatula.
- Next add the grated coconut in batches and with a spatula fold the coconut into the mixture until well incorporated.
- Add the nut meg powder, ground cardamom powder, salt and yellow food color. Mix everything well. The mixture should be wet but thick at this stage.
- Cover the mixture with cling film or plastic wrap. Let this rest on room temperature for 8-9 hours.
- Preheat the oven for 180 degrees for 10 mins.
- Line a baking tray with butter paper.
- With a ice cream scopper make small balls of the batter to form a Bolinhas.
- Place them on the preheated baking tray with space in between each Bolinhas.
- With the help of a knife cut a cross in the middle of the cookies lightly.
- Bake at 180 degrees for 30-35 mins or until golden brown.
- Transfer the cookies in a cooling rack and keep it in an air tight container.
AND YOUR DELICIOUS BOLINHAS ARE READY TO BE EATEN ENJOY !
