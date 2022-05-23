This snack is yummy and less time consuming and can be eaten as an afternoon snack. Perfect definition of healthy and delicious. I’m sure your kids and your loved ones would love this snack. Pear as a fun fruit makes the dish very unique and our paneer adds richness to it. Apart from being all this, it acts as a healthy vegan snack and can be made instead of traditional chicken cutlets/fritters. You can enjoy this with tea and a little ketchup, without further-a-do let’s look into our recipe. Pear and paneer fritters

INGREDIENTS

Paneer-250gms Grated peer- 1 medium sized grated (squeeze the juice out) Potatoes (boiled and mashed)- 1 medium sized Onion chopped-1 Ginger garlic paste- 1tsp Turmeric powder-1/4tsp Cumin powder-1/4tsp Red chilli powder-1tsp Chat masala-1/2tsp

10. pepper powder-1/2tsp

11. Salt to taste

12. Bread crumbs- 1/2cup

13.Oil- for frying

METHOD

Heat 2tsp of oil in a pan on a low medium flame add the onions saute till it is translucent. Add the ginger garlic paste and green chillies saute till the raw smell goes. In low medium flame and the masalas. Turmeric powder, chilli powder, chat masala powder, pepper powder, cumin powder. Saute for a minute Add the mashed potatoes and mix everything well. Switch of the flame. Add the grated paneer and pear and salt to taste mix everything well. Make round shape balls and flatten it. Roll it in bread crumbs and keep it aside. Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry the fritters until golden brown both the sides.

