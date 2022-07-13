Nourishing and easy to make Hung curd veg sandwich

Sandwiches as a snack has many fans. Most sandwiches are easy and quick enough to prepare. Also, there are many variations one can do in the stuffing. For hungry kids or even adults, these make a quick snack or brunch option. We usually prefer to grill our sandwiches but you can have it in whatever way you’d like. I’ve particularly went down to hunt some brown bread for this recipe. It’s perfect for those times when you feel tired or a bit lazy to pack your child’s tiffin, since this is both nutritious and healthy. You can have these along with tea as a tea time snack or with some fries to add a little flavour. I prefer eating it just the way it is. Now, we shall look into the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

Wheat bread slices – 8 to 10 Hung curd-3/4 cup Carrot -1/4 cup (grated) Capsicum-1/4 cup (finely chopped) Cucumber-1/4 cup (finely chopped) Onion- 1 (finely chopped) Coriander leaves-2 tsp Pepper powder-1/2 tsp Chat masala-1/2 tsp Salt – as per your taste Butter-100 gm Green chillies -2 (finely chopped)

Ingredients for green chutney

Mint leaves-1/2 cup Coriander leaves-1/2 cup Spinach leaves -2 tbsp Garlic-2 cloves Ginger-1/2 tsp Green chillies -2 Lemon juice-11/2 tbsp Salt- as needed

Method for green chutney

1.prepare the green chutney by blending all the the ingredients listed above in a blender until fine paste. Keep aside.

Assembling the sandwich

Mix hung curd , carrot, cucumber, capsicum, onion, green chillies, coriander leaves, salt ,black pepper, chaat masala in a bowl. Start with two slices of brown bread. Spread a layer of butter on both sides of each slices After applying butter generously spread the green chutney on both the slices

Apply a thick layer of stuffing mixture in the green chutney spread. Top with grated cheese. Cover the filling with another bread slice. Brush the sandwich with butter on both the sides Grill until golden brown and crisp.

Serve the sandwich hot. Enjoy!

