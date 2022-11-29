Soft and delicious Turkish flat bread

Ingredients

  1. Flour – 500gms
  2. Yeast – 1 tbsp
  3. Honey – 2 tbsp
  4. Salt – 1 tsp
  5. Melted Butter – 2 tbsp [ unsalted]
  6. Warm Milk – 1/3 cup
  7. Water – 1/3 cup

For Spread

  1. Butter – ½ cup [ unsalted]
  2. Chilli Flakes – 1 tsp
  3. Parsley – 1 tsp
  4. Salt – ¼ tsp

Method

  1. In a deep bowl, add the flour, salt, yeast and whisk it together.
  2. Add honey, melted butter, water, milk and knead it until a smooth dough is formed for 7 to 8 mins.
  3. Grease butter in a bowl and keep the dough into it. Cover it and keep it in a warm place for 1 hour.
  4. When the dough rises, cut it in 4 equal parts and roll each piece into a ball.
  5. Roll out each flat bread and place on a preheated pan on a medium high heat. Cook for 2 to 3 mins on each side. The flat bread will rise up.
  6. Brush each hot flat bread with the prepared spread.

ENJOY!

