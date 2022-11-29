Soft and delicious Turkish flat bread

Ingredients
- Flour – 500gms
- Yeast – 1 tbsp
- Honey – 2 tbsp
- Salt – 1 tsp
- Melted Butter – 2 tbsp [ unsalted]
- Warm Milk – 1/3 cup
- Water – 1/3 cup
For Spread
- Butter – ½ cup [ unsalted]
- Chilli Flakes – 1 tsp
- Parsley – 1 tsp
- Salt – ¼ tsp
Method
- In a deep bowl, add the flour, salt, yeast and whisk it together.
- Add honey, melted butter, water, milk and knead it until a smooth dough is formed for 7 to 8 mins.
- Grease butter in a bowl and keep the dough into it. Cover it and keep it in a warm place for 1 hour.
- When the dough rises, cut it in 4 equal parts and roll each piece into a ball.
- Roll out each flat bread and place on a preheated pan on a medium high heat. Cook for 2 to 3 mins on each side. The flat bread will rise up.
- Brush each hot flat bread with the prepared spread.
ENJOY!
Advertisements[soliloquy id="31272"]
Advertisements[soliloquy id="31269"]