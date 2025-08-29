Make your healthy summer journey tasty

As India experiences the peak of summer, keeping cool and hydrated is a top priority. One delicious and refreshing way to beat the heat while staying healthy is by incorporating cold salads into your diet. Ideal for those following a low-carb lifestyle or simply looking to maintain a balanced weight, salads offer a nutritious, filling, and versatile option for hot days.
ShareChat creator Rashmi R Rai, known for her easy-to-follow food content, has shared three simple yet delicious salad recipes that promise to elevate your summer meals. Rashmi notes that these recipes are for culinary inspiration and she is not a certified nutritionist or dietician.
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber salad is a classic favorite that combines hydration with taste. Cucumbers are low in calories and high in water content, helping to keep the body refreshed while promoting satiety. Rashmi recommends stocking up on cucumbers this season because this recipe is sure to become a repeat summer favorite.
Ingredients:
Cucumber – 2
Boiled black channa – 1½ cups
Chopped tomato – 1
Chopped onion – ½
Lemon juice – 1–2 tablespoons
Grated paneer – ½ cup
Chopped coriander – ½ cup
Mint paste – ½ cup
Black pepper – 1–2 tablespoons
Chopped green chilli – 2 teaspoons
Schezwan sauce – 4–6 tablespoons
Salt – to taste
Method: Peel cucumbers, cut them lengthwise, and remove seeds. Mix black channa, tomato, onion, black pepper, green chilli, mint paste, Schezwan sauce, and salt. Fill the cucumbers with this mixture, then top with grated paneer, coriander, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Serve fresh and enjoy!
Green Moong Salad
This chilled, protein-rich salad is perfect for an energizing summer meal. Green moong dal is filling, easy to digest, and pairs beautifully with fresh vegetables and pomegranate seeds for a burst of flavor.
Ingredients:
Boiled green moong dal – 1 cup
Chopped cucumber – 1 cup
Tomato – 1
Pomegranate pearls – 1 cup
Walnut – ½ cup
Black pepper powder – 2–3 teaspoons
Olive oil – 3 tablespoons
Chopped coriander – ½ cup
Lemon juice – 1–2 tablespoons
Salt – to taste
Method: Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Refrigerate for 10 minutes if you prefer your salad chilled. Serve immediately for a refreshing boost.
Macaroni Salad
The creamy macaroni salad is a summer staple. Made with boiled wheat or multigrain macaroni, vegetables, yoghurt, and a hint of spice, it is both nutritious and satisfying.
Ingredients:
Boiled wheat or multigrain macaroni – 2 cups
Boiled white chana – 1 cup
Chopped tomato – 1 cup
Chopped cucumber – 1 cup
Boiled sweet corn – ½ cup
Chopped cabbage – 1 cup
Chopped green chilli – 1–2
Black pepper powder – 1 teaspoon
Chopped onion – 1
Chinese chilli sauce – 1–2 tablespoons
Yoghurt – 1–2 tablespoons
Method: Boil the cabbage if you prefer it soft, or use raw for crunch. Mix all ingredients together and serve immediately for a wholesome, creamy, and refreshing salad.
With these three easy-to-make salads, you can enjoy a healthy, tasty, and cooling summer, while staying energized and satisfied.