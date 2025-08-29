Make your healthy summer journey tasty

As India experiences the peak of summer, keeping cool and hydrated is a top priority. One delicious and refreshing way to beat the heat while staying healthy is by incorporating cold salads into your diet. Ideal for those following a low-carb lifestyle or simply looking to maintain a balanced weight, salads offer a nutritious, filling, and versatile option for hot days.

ShareChat creator Rashmi R Rai, known for her easy-to-follow food content, has shared three simple yet delicious salad recipes that promise to elevate your summer meals. Rashmi notes that these recipes are for culinary inspiration and she is not a certified nutritionist or dietician.

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber salad is a classic favorite that combines hydration with taste. Cucumbers are low in calories and high in water content, helping to keep the body refreshed while promoting satiety. Rashmi recommends stocking up on cucumbers this season because this recipe is sure to become a repeat summer favorite.

Ingredients:

Cucumber – 2

Boiled black channa – 1½ cups

Chopped tomato – 1

Chopped onion – ½

Lemon juice – 1–2 tablespoons

Grated paneer – ½ cup

Chopped coriander – ½ cup

Mint paste – ½ cup

Black pepper – 1–2 tablespoons

Chopped green chilli – 2 teaspoons

Schezwan sauce – 4–6 tablespoons

Salt – to taste

Method: Peel cucumbers, cut them lengthwise, and remove seeds. Mix black channa, tomato, onion, black pepper, green chilli, mint paste, Schezwan sauce, and salt. Fill the cucumbers with this mixture, then top with grated paneer, coriander, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Serve fresh and enjoy!

Green Moong Salad

This chilled, protein-rich salad is perfect for an energizing summer meal. Green moong dal is filling, easy to digest, and pairs beautifully with fresh vegetables and pomegranate seeds for a burst of flavor.

Ingredients:

Boiled green moong dal – 1 cup

Chopped cucumber – 1 cup

Tomato – 1

Pomegranate pearls – 1 cup

Walnut – ½ cup

Black pepper powder – 2–3 teaspoons

Olive oil – 3 tablespoons

Chopped coriander – ½ cup

Lemon juice – 1–2 tablespoons

Salt – to taste

Method: Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Refrigerate for 10 minutes if you prefer your salad chilled. Serve immediately for a refreshing boost.

Macaroni Salad

The creamy macaroni salad is a summer staple. Made with boiled wheat or multigrain macaroni, vegetables, yoghurt, and a hint of spice, it is both nutritious and satisfying.

Ingredients:

Boiled wheat or multigrain macaroni – 2 cups

Boiled white chana – 1 cup

Chopped tomato – 1 cup

Chopped cucumber – 1 cup

Boiled sweet corn – ½ cup

Chopped cabbage – 1 cup

Chopped green chilli – 1–2

Black pepper powder – 1 teaspoon

Chopped onion – 1

Chinese chilli sauce – 1–2 tablespoons

Yoghurt – 1–2 tablespoons

Method: Boil the cabbage if you prefer it soft, or use raw for crunch. Mix all ingredients together and serve immediately for a wholesome, creamy, and refreshing salad.

With these three easy-to-make salads, you can enjoy a healthy, tasty, and cooling summer, while staying energized and satisfied.