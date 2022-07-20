Saudi Arabia hosted over 4k events during 2022

The program aims to achieve governmental operational excellence, improve economic enablers, and enhancing living standards…reports Asian Lite News

The number of licenses issued by the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority rose by 367 percent during the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year, resulting in more than 4,000 exhibitions and conferences held in Saudi Arabia.

The increase comes as part of the authority’s efforts to enable the growth of the business tourism sector, thus strengthening the national economy and contributing to the non-oil gross domestic product in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Underscoring the importance of building strategic partnerships, Amjad Shaker, acting CEO of the SCEGA, said that the authority is “constantly working” to spur the sector into attracting exhibitions and conferences, “which will contribute to enhancing Saudi Arabia’s competitiveness in the business tourism industry, in addition to creating many job opportunities in several fields to support the national economy.”

Saudi Arabia is on course to meet the aims laid out in Vision 2030. Women’s empowerment has improved with more participation in society through work and policymaking. The program aims to achieve governmental operational excellence, improve economic enablers, and enhancing living standards.

