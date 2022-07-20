KSrelief chief meets with Sudan’s envoy to Saudi Arabia

The KSrelief volunteer medical team examined 4,000 cases, performed 441 surgeries, and distributed 1,750 eyeglasses as part of the project…reports Asian Lite News

The Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center met with Sudan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah and Adel Bashir Hassan Bashir discussed humanitarian and relief issues of mutual interest, as well as the progress of humanitarian and relief projects implemented by KSrelief in Sudan and ways to improve them.

KSrelief recently launched a voluntary medical project in Nyala, Sudan to combat blindness and the diseases that cause it.

The KSrelief volunteer medical team examined 4,000 cases, performed 441 surgeries, and distributed 1,750 eyeglasses as part of the project.

Bashir praised KSrelief for its significant international humanitarian role and its ongoing work in assisting countries and peoples in need without discrimination.

ALSO READ-2,803 Sudanese refugees return from Ethiopian camps

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]