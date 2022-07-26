Saudi project dismantles 960 more land mines in Yemen

The services included clinics for epidemiology, internal medicine, pediatrics, reproductive health, nutritional therapy, immunization, obstetrics, awareness and education, surgery and surgical dressing…reports Asian Lite News

A total of 960 mines planted by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen were made safe during the third week of July.

The Masam project team responsible for clearing the explosive devices throughout the country, dealt with 22 anti-personnel mines, 301 anti-tank mines, and 637 unexploded items of ordnance.

More than 251,000 mines have been dismantled since the launch of the project.

Masam is a project launched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center. Recently, mobile medical nutrition clinics of the center provided treatment services for 37,883 patients in Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate.

The services included clinics for epidemiology, internal medicine, pediatrics, reproductive health, nutritional therapy, immunization, obstetrics, awareness and education, surgery and surgical dressing.

Clinics provided 14,100 prescriptions to patients. Through further services, 28 people were referred to the medical referral department, 5,950 people were referred to the laboratory department, 3,177 people benefited from the awareness and education department and 5,607 people benefited from a range of health care services.

