Schools to welcome students for new academic year

Schools throughout Saudi Arabia are preparing to welcome tens of thousands of students for the start of the new academic year.

With school gates due to open on Sunday, education officials have been busy planning for a smooth classroom return.

In the Eastern Province, 4 million textbooks have been delivered to 1,627 schools, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

And the region’s education department spokesman, Saeed Al-Bahes, said around 700 buses had been laid on for more than 50,000 students who had registered for school transport through the Noor system.

In Jazan, education administrators said the region was all set to accept 162,583 students in stages to 1,320 public and private schools.

Regional director general of education, Mallhi bin Hassan Aqdi, said employees in a range of departments had worked tirelessly to ensure school buildings and learning materials were ready and in place for the reopening.

Al-Ahsa Gov. Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr has been working closely with education chiefs in the region in preparing for back-to-school day.

During a visit to Al-Tomouh Primary School for Early Childhood, the prince met officials and administrative staff and was briefed on the school’s future plans and programs.

