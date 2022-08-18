For those looking for something beyond Indian cuisine, ‘Alas’ is a great choice. Alas, which is the translation of salt in Greek, boasts of a very traditional Lebanese and Greek menu with influences from Turkey…reports Asian Lite News

Most of us have had days where we can’t see ourselves stepping out for a meal, or stepping into kitchen and prepare something to eat. On days when cooking seems like a chore and you need a day off, Mumbai’s newest cloud kitchen – The Ghost Chef take center stage.



Born from the concept that the soul of a Chef can be felt in delicious plates of food, The Ghost Chef founded by Chef Akhil Multani, delivers all across Mumbai while customizing customers’ needs and offering restaurant-style experience in the comfort of your homes.

Multani runs two brands under its name – ‘Namak’ and ‘Alas’, both meaning salt in Hindi and Greek, respectively. ‘Namak’ or salt is one of the most basic, yet crucial ingredients of any dish across the world. Through Namak, Ghost Chef takes the customer on a gastronomic journey of North Indian and Mughlai cuisines, while also venturing into niche ones such as Andhra, Parsi, Maharashtrian, and Rajasthani, amongst others. The menu caters to comfort food that satisfies both, the palette and soul.



ChickenBurra Tngdi



For those looking for something beyond Indian cuisine, ‘Alas’ is a great choice. Alas, which is the translation of salt in Greek, boasts of a very traditional Lebanese and Greek menu with influences from Turkey. Perfect for parties or for those who love their pita and dips, the menu has a wide range of Mezze options such as a variety of Labneh including Spicy Labneh, Garlic Labneh, Avocado Labneh, and Labneh Za’atar.



Spicy Labneh



A Mediterranean menu is incomplete without hummus, and Alas has a selection to choose from. In addition to the traditional version, one will also find Spicy Moroccan Hummus, spicy Moroccan chili scented spicy hummus; Green Pea & Truffle Hummus, truffle scented roasted green peas churned with tahini cream; and Avocado Hummus, fresh avocado, and chickpeas blended with garlic and tahini, and topped with roasted seeds and smoked paprika.

Orektika or warm appetizers include Falafel; Chevre and Almond stuffed Falafel; Adana Kebab, chicken mince kebab, flavored with sumac, fresh herbs, and red chili flakes, and served with a coriander pesto labneh; Harissa Chicken Kebab, Moroccan chili paste marinated chicken cubes, cooked over a spit roast and grilled, and served with cream cheese and honey; and Kebab Istanbul, Turkish spiced lamb mince kebabs, basted with white butter & served with mint labneh. The menu also features a selection of Manakeesh (flatbreads), Ilektriko Diktyo (mains), and Shawarmas, that will delight one’s palette.

