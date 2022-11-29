Skin care during the chilly winter

Use a product that contains both Vitamin C and Ferulic Acid such as Deconstruct’s Vitamin C Serum – 10% Vitamin C + 0.5 per cent Ferulic Acid to ensure that the ingredients are working at their highest potency…writes MALINI ADAPUREDDY

Winter looks to be the ideal season because of the crispness of the air, the warmth of comfortable sweaters, and the impending holiday season with the start of the New Year. The skin on your face and body may encounter some harsher weather impacts even if the winter may seem like the finest time of year because the season brings about decreased humidity and dryness in the air. Understanding the best ways to deal with them is crucial. The founder of Deconstruct, Malini Adapureddy, is here to give you a breakdown of the components you should be using in your skincare regimen to keep your skin looking and feeling its best throughout the chilly winter.



Lock in the moisture with Hyaluronic Acid



Hyaluronic Acid has emerged as a must-have ingredient in serums, moisturisers, and even body washes for people who want their skin to appear significantly softer and more nourished. In order to provide people the chance to experience this ingredient’s utmost efficacy, it has been included into a variety of skincare products. The hydration that hyaluronic acid provides for the skin is one of its key qualities. It binds to water molecules in the skin when applied externally, enhancing hydration, holding onto the moisture, and preventing the skin from drying out.



Pro Tip: Use Hyaluronic Acid right after your shower to lock in the most amount of moisture during winter.

Get that citrus boost with Vitamin C



Adding a regular, healthy dose of Vitamin C is important to maintain that winter glow, especially with the wide range of benefits that this active brings along. For starters, maintaining a good body temperature through improved blood circulation is important during the colder months, and ensures that the cold winter doesn’t impact your skin too much. Vitamin C is also incredibly beneficial for taking care of many skincare ailments such as dull, dry and tired skin. It is also known to aid in the production of collagen, which helps maintain the skin’s elasticity, giving your firmer skin.



Pro Tip: Use a product that contains both Vitamin C and Ferulic Acid such as Deconstruct’s Vitamin C Serum – 10% Vitamin C + 0.5 per cent Ferulic Acid to ensure that the ingredients are working at their highest potency.



Indulge in some Ceramides



Ceramides play a role in skin’s barrier function, which serves as our body’s first line of defense to external pollution and toxins, which makes it a brilliant choice for those who want to lock in moisture and prevent their skin from drying out during the cold winter months. Ceramides work best when they are used twice a day, and can be utilised in many skincare products such as serums, moisturisers, body washes, and even scrubs.



Pro Tip: Use a ceramide-based moisturiser immediately after using a face serum to lock in the moisture and provide intense hydration while strengthening the skin barrier.



Turn that winter skin around with AHA



AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acid), while not a moisturising agent, performs a different role in a winter skincare routine. AHA is best known for its exfoliating properties and is a chemical exfoliator that works to scrub off the dead skin cells from the body, revealing visibly brighter and nourished skin beneath. The process of removing the dead skin cells from the body also helps the body produce more evenly pigmented skin cells, preventing uneven skin tone woes. However, care must be taken to not overuse AHA in one’s skincare routine to prevent the skin from peeling, or causing any kind of damage.

Pro Tip: Use a Lactic or Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Serum and Body cream once/twice a week if you are a beginner in chemical exfoliation.



While the winter months are truly a magical time of the year, no one wants to go through them unprepared, with skin concerns and woes. Using a combination of these three ingredients is a great way to live through these months with a beautiful glowing skin, and avoid the dryness and damage that comes along with lowered temperatures.

