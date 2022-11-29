Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury said that the ‘Lost’ film highlights the issue of media integrity in a practical way…reports Asian Lite News

Actress Yami Gautam has said that she followed the dictum of ‘less is more’ while playing the lead role in Hindi Film ‘Lost’, which she said was very challenging.



Yami Gautam was speaking during the ‘Table Talk’ programme at the International Film festival of India, underway in Goa.



Narrating her experience of portraying the protagonist in the film, Yami said that when such a character comes to you, it becomes very challenging to perform. “Sometimes we feel less is more and I followed this dictum. I didn’t actually try to portray the character in the film. I was just inside the character as it is,” she said.



Inspired by true events, ‘Lost’ is a story of a bright young woman crime reporter in relentless search for truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre artist. An investigative thriller that represents a higher quest, a search for lost values of empathy and integrity. This film was screened at the IFFI.



She said that it is not a studio-based film, it’s a story based on real life events. “You have to jump into the story, feel every bit of the character, which resonates with our self-experience and the world around us,” she stated.



Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury said that the ‘Lost’ film highlights the issue of media integrity in a practical way.



Briefing more about the character of Yami, Aniruddha Roy said it’s a very intense internal conflict that the character goes through.



“In certain roles, there are a lot of dialogues and elements you need to perform, but this is not just a character, this is a conviction and commitment,” he said.

After getting a good response at 53rd International Film Festival of India, the Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial ‘Lost’ is all set to premiere on a digital medium. Yami Gautam, who plays a lead role in the film, spoke about ‘Lost’ and how she felt about the response the movie received at the festival.

Yami has worked in TV shows such as ‘Chaand Ke Paar Chalo’ and ‘Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam’, and later was seen in movies such as ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Badlapur’ and ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

She said: “‘Lost’ was a special experience for me, and I have been eagerly waiting to see how the audience is going to react. I absolutely cannot wait for the release.”

Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, who is known for the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Pink’ also talks about his film which is inspired by many incidents that he saw in his life. He is quite happy with the response the movie got at IFFI.

Yami Gautam

He added: “It is always a magical moment to watch the fruit of your toil be as loved as it is. The screening at IFFI was truly an experience for me.”

‘Lost’ is the story of a young crime reporter who tries to find the secret behind the sudden disappearance of a theatre activist.

Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, ‘Lost’ also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by Shyamal Sengupta, dialogues by Ritesh Shah, and story by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Shyamal Sengupta

‘Lost’ will premiere soon on ZEE5.

ALSO READ-Yami opens up about her skin condition

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]