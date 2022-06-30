Iga to team up with Elina for Ukraine charity match

Famed former soccer player Andriy Shevchenko will also be on hand as a special guest…reports Asian Lite News

World No 1 Iga Swiatek will welcome Elina Svitolina, Agnieszka Radwanska and other players to Krakow (Poland) on July 23 for a charity exhibition in support of humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.



Swiatek will be joined by Ukraine’s long-time top player, former World No.2 Radwanska, Polish junior player Martyn Pawelski and former ATP World No.31 Sergiy Stakhovsky at the event. The quartet will play a mixed doubles match, and Swiatek and Radwanska will play a one-set singles exhibition.



“For months, I have been working with my team on a charity initiative for Ukraine to support those who suffer because of the war,” Swiatek wrote on Wednesday in announcing the event on social media.



“I hope we can see each other in large numbers … to show the strength of sport when it unites us in helping and gives us at least a little joy.”



Famed former soccer player Andriy Shevchenko will also be on hand as a special guest.



Svitolina, who announced in May that she’s expecting her first child with husband and ATP pro Gael Monfils, will serve as chair umpire.



In a social media post, Svitolina expressed her gratitude to all involved.



All proceeds from the event will be donated in support of children and teenagers affected by the war in Ukraine. Svitolina’s charity foundation, UNICEF Poland and United 24, the official charity initiative of Ukraine in response to the war, are also involved.



Poland’s top player has been vocal in her support of Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia in February, including after winning both the Qatar Total Open that month and Roland Garros in June.



Many Ukrainians have fled to neighboring Poland in recent months to seek refuge from the war.



“I felt like I want people to be more aware of what’s going on,” Swiatek had said after winning in Paris.



“I think if it’s really important for us, we should maybe use our voice, because we are public figures and we have some impact. For sure, when I became World No.1, I felt like I have some kind of obligation to speak, but I really want to keep doing that in a smart way and maybe not too much so it’s not too overwhelming.”

