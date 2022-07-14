16 companies triple Emiratisation target

These companies employed 1,166 UAE citizens within this short period…reports Asian Lite News

A group of 16 companies managed to achieve 3 times more than the Emiratisation target approved by Cabinet’s decision that was issued in May 2022 and entered into force in June 2022. These companies employed 1,166 UAE citizens within this short period.

The companies will receive incentive packages from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and will be classified within the first category, in appreciation of their efforts to support Emiratisation targets.

Majid Al Futtaim Hypermarkets has employed 303 UAE citizens, bringing the total number of Emiratis working in the company to 618 people. Emirates Gateway Security Services (EGSS) has also employed 113 citizens, bringing the number of Emiratis working in the company to 526 people. Teleperformance Middle East Business Services has employed 96 UAE citizens, bringing the total number of Emiratis in the company to 250.

Other companies in the group include the Orient Insurance, G Forty Two General Trading, IGG Emirates Advanced Training, Halliburton Worldwide Limited, Halcon Systems, Bayanat for Mapping and Surveying Services, Dubai Insurance Company, Azam Recruitment, RAK Ceramics, Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas, Riyadh School, Magic Planet, and Al-Ahly Hospital.

Recently, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has organised an awareness session on increasing Emiratisation rates in the private sector in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development – (ADDED), and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.

During the awareness session, Helal Mohamed Al Hameli, Deputy Director-General for Advisory Centres and Councils at the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said that Emiratisation is one of the UAE’s most important key performance indicators, noting that the government has been adopting a comprehensive scientific approach to train its national cadres in diverse sectors to unleash their potentials and become the key driver of the economic development process in the UAE.

He added that over the past few years, the UAE has amended several legislations and implemented financial support scheme in addition to other benefits to drive work opportunities for both young and experienced Emiratis in the private sector.

