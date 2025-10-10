SIBF to host 2,350 exhibitors Nov 5-16

The 44th Sharjah International Book Fair unites publishers, authors, and intellectuals from 118 countries, celebrating literature, workshops, cultural exchange, and Greece as Guest of Honour….reports Asian Lite News

The 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2025), themed “Between You and a Book”, is set to take place from November 5–16 at Expo Centre Sharjah, cementing its status as one of the world’s largest and most diverse literary festivals. Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the event will bring together more than 2,350 publishers and exhibitors representing 118 countries, alongside over 1,200 events, workshops, and cultural activities aimed at celebrating the enduring power of the written word.

This year, the fair will welcome 10 countries for the first time in its cultural programme: Iceland, Jamaica, Nigeria, Mali, Chad, Angola, Mozambique, Guinea, Senegal, and Vietnam. Over 250 guests from 66 countries, including writers, artists, intellectuals, and translators, will participate in talks, panels, and interactive sessions, reinforcing SIBF’s role as a hub of knowledge, creativity, and cross-cultural dialogue.

Greece will be the official Guest of Honour, showcasing its rich literary heritage through a special programme featuring 70 participants, including poets, writers, translators, illustrators, musicians, actors, librarians, and publishing professionals. The Greek presence will highlight not only literary achievements but also Greece’s artistic and cultural influence worldwide, including the immersive exhibition “Greek Literature: The Long Journey” and a Greek National Pavilion offering over 600 titles from 58 publishers. Visitors will also experience Greek music, theatre inspired by Yannis Ritsos, children’s language workshops, and culinary delights prepared by acclaimed chefs like Alexandros Sperchos.

Speaking at a press conference at SBA headquarters, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, emphasised the personal and transformative bond between readers and books. “Every reader’s interaction with the written word becomes part of their own life story, revealing something of who they are and the world they carry within,” he said, explaining the inspiration behind the fair’s theme. He also highlighted the enduring vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the leadership of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi in positioning Sharjah as a global hub for knowledge, creativity, and the promotion of Arabic literature.

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, reaffirmed the media’s commitment to covering SIBF, with live broadcasts from Expo Centre Sharjah across Sharjah TV, Al Wusta TV, Al Sharqiya TV, Sharjah Radio, Pulse 95 Radio, and the Maraya platform. Programming will include coverage of opening ceremonies, daily shows, and special segments on books, authors, and workshops, ensuring the fair reaches audiences locally and internationally.

The fair’s programme includes more than 1,224 Arab publishing houses showcasing regional literature, alongside 1,126 international publishers offering diverse global perspectives. Cultural events will feature 158 guests from 40 countries, including 66 international, 62 Arab, and 30 Emirati speakers, providing talks, workshops, readings, and panel discussions across literature, art, and creative expression. The interactive Pop-Up Academy will host 24 sessions led by influencers and experts in media, technology, and literature, enabling audiences to engage directly with emerging ideas.

In addition to public events, SIBF 2025 will host the 15th Sharjah Publishers Conference from November 2–4, bringing together publishing professionals for 30 workshops, roundtables, and one-on-one meetings to explore global industry challenges and opportunities. The 12th Sharjah International Library Conference, running November 8–10 in partnership with the American Library Association, will bring together over 400 librarians and information professionals to discuss trends in library science, reading promotion, and knowledge sharing.

With its combination of cultural programming, professional forums, workshops, and global representation, SIBF 2025 continues to elevate Sharjah’s role as a global beacon for literature, creativity, and cross-cultural dialogue, reinforcing the emirate’s reputation as a bridge between Arab and international literary worlds.