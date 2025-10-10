Federal bodies align for inclusive growth

The UAE Gender Balance Council reviews strategic initiatives across federal entities, strengthening policies, advancing inclusion, and reinforcing the nation’s leadership in equality, diversity, and sustainable development….reports Asian Lite News

The UAE Gender Balance Council convened its second meeting of 2025 at the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), reviewing national initiatives and assessing progress in embedding gender balance across government sectors. The gathering highlighted the council’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the UAE’s global standing in equality and reinforcing the strategic role of federal entities in driving inclusive policies.

The meeting came in the wake of the Cabinet’s approval of the Council’s new membership, aimed at strengthening collaboration with government stakeholders and expanding its influence across public sector institutions. Discussions focused on upcoming projects, strategic initiatives, and the continued promotion of gender balance in alignment with the vision and directives of the UAE’s leadership.

H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and President of the Dubai Women Establishment, emphasised the importance of unified efforts across government entities. She highlighted the need to align strategies, streamline initiatives, and drive measurable outcomes to accelerate gender balance nationwide. “We remain dedicated to accelerating gender balance through forward-looking policies and impactful strategic initiatives that transform our ambitions into measurable results,” she said.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, noted that the initiatives presented by member ministries and federal entities demonstrate a model of integrated government action. “These innovative initiatives reflect a shared commitment to embedding gender balance across organisational frameworks, strengthening diversity and inclusion, and fostering equitable workplaces,” she said. Al Marri also pointed out that these efforts support women’s economic participation, promote equal opportunities, and reinforce the UAE’s dedication to sustainable development.

The meeting featured detailed presentations from various federal entities. The Ministry of Economy provided insights into the growing contribution of women to national economic activity, highlighting programs that support female entrepreneurship and leadership. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation outlined initiatives to create flexible, equitable workplace environments and promote inclusive policies across sectors. Meanwhile, the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood showcased achievements in empowering mothers and protecting children’s rights, demonstrating the social impact of gender-focused policies.

Mouza Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council, reaffirmed the commitment of all members to advancing gender equality. She emphasised that discussions at the meeting illustrate the UAE government’s dedication to embedding gender balance as a cornerstone of national growth. “The Council will continue to intensify efforts to broaden opportunities, in line with international best practices, and deliver measurable results,” she said.

The meeting concluded with members reaffirming their dedication to strengthening institutional collaboration, fostering data-driven policymaking, and implementing initiatives with tangible impact. The UAE Gender Balance Council continues to champion policies that promote inclusion, equitable participation, and sustainable progress, ensuring the country remains at the forefront of global gender balance efforts.