Abdullah, Lavrov discuss UAE-Russia strategic ties

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed the cooperation ties and strategic partnership between the UAE and the Russia, and the efforts of the two countries to enhance prospects for more collaboration across all fronts.

The meeting occasioned an exchange of views on issues of interest, with Sheikh Abdullah underscoring the importance of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in all fields and the need to strengthen it.

He expressed his pride in the outcome of the meeting of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Vladimir Putin, in St. Petersburg, during former’s visit to Russia last month.

“The presidential meeting reflected the rapid growth in cooperation between the two countries,” the UAE top diplomat said.

After the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah hosted a dinner banquet in honour of Lavrov, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ahmed bin Ali Mohamed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation.

Last month, third session of Political Consultations between foreign ministries of UAE Russia was held in Abu Dhabi, which was chaired by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa.

Al Sayegh stressed the depth of relations between the UAE and Russia, emphasising the keenness of the leadership of the two countries to enhance prospects for cooperation to serve common interests.

He also emphasised that the UAE’s policy will continue to support peace and stability at the regional and global levels and exert all possible efforts to promote de-escalation.

For his part, Bogdanov praised the strong relations between the two countries, stressing his country’s keenness to enhance cooperation in all areas.

