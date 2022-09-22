Abdullah meets NATO chief, Ukrainian FM in New York

The two sides also reviewed developments on the regional and international arenas, exchanged views on them, and discussed a number of issues on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly…reports Asian Lite News

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met with Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

The meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, touched on bilateral cooperation between the UAE and NATO, which contributes to strengthening regional and international security and stability.

The two sides also reviewed developments on the regional and international arenas, exchanged views on them, and discussed a number of issues on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah reiterated that the UAE and NATO share a distinguished partnership that aims to promote stability in the region and maintain international peace and security, highlighting the keenness to develop bilateral cooperation between the two sides in various fields.

For his part, NATO Secretary-General valued the outstanding contributions made by the UAE to achieving peace in the region and enhancing regional and global security and stability, praising its significant humanitarian and development efforts in various parts of the world.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.

The UAE foreign minister also met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of the world leaders’ gathering.

The meeting touched on bilateral relations between the UAE and Ukraine and ways to further develop joint cooperation across various sectors, especially food security and trade exchange.

The two sides also reviewed the developments in the Ukrainian crisis. In this regard, Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE’s readiness to contribute to supporting all efforts aimed at restoring stability and establishing peace through a sustainable diplomatic solution.

