Saudi mediates in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

Saudi Arabia has mediated the release of 10 foreigners who were caught fighting for Ukraine during its conflict with Russia, the country’s foreign ministry said.



The move came as part of a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine and in line with the humanitarian commitment of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, the ministry was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.



The 10 prisoners are Moroccan, Swedish, Croatian, British and US nationals, whom the kingdom received from Russia, said the ministry.



Saudi Arabia is facilitating procedures for their safe return to their countries, it added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for punishing Russia for invading his country and making it compensate for the damages it has caused.



Speaking to the UN General Assembly’s high-level session through a video link on Wednesday, Zelensky said a special international tribunal should be set up for its aggression so that it “will become (a) signal to all ‘would-be’ aggressors, that they must value peace or be brought to (take) responsibility by the world”.



In the Assembly chamber full of formally dressed leaders and diplomats, Zelensky was projected on two giant screens dressed in an olive green T-shirt and spoke in Englsih while sitting informally at a desk.



All participants are required to speak in person at the meeting, but he was given special permission through an Assembly resolution backed by India last week to speak remotely despite Russia’s opposition.



Zelensky accused Moscow of using oil and gas as “energy weapons” that are causing a cost-of-living crisis in several countries.



Prices of Russia’s energy exports should be capped to end its blackmail, he said.



Zelensky’s speech came after setbacks to Russia which lost about 3,700 square miles of seized territory to a counteroffensive and its President Vladimir Putin called up about 300,00 reservists to bolster its armed forces.

