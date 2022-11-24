Abdullah reviews ties with Iranian FM

The two sides also exchanged views on an array of the latest regional and global issues of common interest….reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received a phone call from Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during which the top diplomats discussed ways to advance bilateral relations and prospects for joint cooperation to serve mutual interests.

The two sides also exchanged views on an array of the latest regional and global issues of common interest.

During the conversation, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen joint work and constructive cooperation regionally and internationally to establish security and stability in the region.

The UAE top diplomat also stressed the importance of intensifying diplomatic efforts that ensure sovereignty of states and uphold the international law and UN Charter.

