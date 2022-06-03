Abu Dhabi boosts support for MICE sector with key launch

Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the launch of an enhanced Advantage Abu Dhabi Meetings & Incentives 2.0 programme at IMEX Frankfurt…reports Asian Lite News

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the launch of an enhanced Advantage Abu Dhabi Meetings & Incentives 2.0 programme at IMEX Frankfurt, the key industry-leading exhibition for incentive travel, meetings and events.

The announcement made on Thursday unveiled the latest part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s strategy to further stimulate the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) sector in the emirate post-pandemic.

With global destinations increasingly bidding and attracting corporate groups, the enhanced programme builds on the existing Advantage Abu Dhabi Meetings & Incentives programme, which was launched in 2019, to provide additional value-adds and benefits to meetings and incentives organisers looking to host events in the capital, in order to remain competitive as the MICE industry continues to reopen. The programme encourages organisers to ‘Get The Advantage’, leveraging the UAE capital’s reputation as delivering unrivalled hospitality in the world’s safest city, a place which offers extensive support alongside strategic initiatives, and a destination with a packed calendar of thrilling events.

The revamped programme forms part of a wider, ongoing strategy to increase Abu Dhabi’s MICE market share and further establish the emirate as one of the world’s leading business events destinations. It follows the launch of several new initiatives, including a recent collaboration with Etihad Airways to offer benefits to corporate groups looking to hold business events in the capital, such as discounted air-tickets, group booking discounts, complimentary flights and special flight rates for inspection trips to Abu Dhabi.

Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director of Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB) at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “We are delighted to launch our enhanced Advantage Abu Dhabi Meetings & Incentives programme which will enable us to continue to stand out in the sector, support our valued MICE groups, and increase awareness of our destination as the gateway to the MENA region. We believe that the enhanced programme will benefit organisers and corporations convening events in Abu Dhabi and help them leverage the diverse offerings of the UAE capital. Abu Dhabi is uniquely positioned to offer the world in one place, as it provides MICE visitors with a memorable experience – from its culture and entertainment to its amazing landmarks and natural landscapes – all within close proximity to one another.”

Additionally, ADCEB used IMEX Frankfurt to announce a partnership with ASSOCIATIONWORLD, which makes Abu Dhabi the exclusive Middle East partner for two leading association events this year: the Geneva International Association Forum (GIAF) and the Brussels International Association Forum (BIAF). The partnership aims to allow for an even better understanding of the needs of international associations, with ADCEB working alongside ASSOCIATIONWORLD to help find innovative solutions to the challenges associations face.

