UAE launches ‘ScaleUp Export’ initiative

The UAE Ministry of Economy, in collaboration with UPS, a global logistics and shipping company, launched ‘ScaleUp Export’ initiative under the Entrepreneurial Nation, which was launched by the Ministry in November last year…reports Asian Lite News

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said that the UAE, based on the vision of its wise leadership and in line with the ‘Principles of the 50’, continues its efforts to advance the leadership sector and support SMEs, given its role as a key pillar for building a future knowledge- based economy, innovation, diversity, and competitiveness.

“The Ministry of Economy, in partnership with various relevant federal and local government entities and in cooperation with the local and international private sector, is working to provide all possibilities for prosperity of entrepreneurship and rapid growth of SMEs that enhance their contribution to the growth of the national economy,” he added.

The ‘Entrepreneurial Nation’ aims to bring about a qualitative shift in the supporting environment for entrepreneurship, start-ups, and SMEs in the UAE and enhance their attractiveness to entrepreneurial projects from around the world, through a series of partnerships with global institutions and companies in various fields.

Bin Touq said the launch of the ScaleUp Export is a continuation and extension of the ‘Entrepreneurial Nation’ initiatives with the aim of supporting its growth and providing the tools and information needed to increase its export volume to foreign markets and develop its business sustainably.

He also noted that the programme is designed to support the strategic target of the Entrepreneurial Nation by providing the catalytic environment for the development and incubation of 20 unicorns in the country by 2031.

The ScaleUp Export programme supports the export capacity of UAE start-ups and SMEs. It also aims at enhancing the access of their products and services to global markets via a range of supportive tools and programmes and through a range of targeted local and international partnerships with relevant sectors.

Registered companies can gain access to a range of experts and advisers in various sectors through the programme. It facilitates technical and legal consultations, as well as special shipping prices. The programme also provides training and mentoring opportunities, conducting technical workshops to increase their exports to global markets. It also provides mentoring and supervisory programmes, and seminars on export target markets.

The Ministry of Economy explained that duly licensed and registered SMEs in a certain emirate can benefit from the services of this programme by registering via the website of the Entrepreneurial Nation using the following link – https://theentrepreneurialnation.com//.

