With global tourism rebounding and the Middle East offering year-round experiences, Abu Dhabi has launched a new destination campaign inspiring travellers to visit the UAE capital during the summer season and experience the incredible value across hotels and world-leading attractions.

The new campaign attaches great importance to travellers’ interests and passion, and showcases unique and memorable Abu Dhabi experiences that await visitors during the summer.

The UAE capital offers its visitors a variety of wonderful experiences, including: ‘Restoring Body and Soul’, which offers yoga sessions at sunrise in the iconic surroundings of Louvre Abu Dhabi or the experience of privacy at the island retreat of Nurai; ‘Culturally Enriching Experiences’, offering visitors the chance to experience Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace, explore the rich history of Qasr Al Hosn or enjoy stargazing in the desert at night; and ‘Thrilling Experiences’, where visitors will be able to enjoy the world’s fastest roller coaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi or have a once-in-a-lifetime experience swimming with tiger sharks at the National Aquarium, the largest aquarium in the Middle East.

The campaign launch marks the first step in unveiling the best of summer in Abu Dhabi. New offers including the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass will be rolled out with unique promotions across experiences, cultural sites and family entertainment attractions. Offering amazing value across a diverse range of activities, visitors will be given even more reasons to book whilst exploring a different side to the city.

The Abu Dhabi Summer Pass will give travellers access to three leading theme parks (Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi), all cultural sites including Louvre Abu Dhabi, the majestic Presidential Palace Qasr Al Watan, Qasr Al Hosn, and free transportation via Yas Express and Abu Dhabi bus systems. Specific details to be unveiled in the coming weeks as the pass is rolled out.

To upgrade the holiday experience even further, prices at top hotels across the region in summer will be 30 percent less than during high season. With a compelling pipeline of hotel discounts and promotions due to be unveiled in the coming months, there’s never been a better time to visit Abu Dhabi.

aleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, “Global travellers have their eyes on the Middle East, so now is the perfect time to be sharing Abu Dhabi with the world, shining a light on just how many unique and diverse experiences are waiting to be explored affordably in and around the UAE’s capital.

“This summer, we want travellers to experience the known and unknown of Abu Dhabi, uncovering the hidden gems of our destination – at their own pace, whether it’s the thrills of our world class indoor theme parks or the race of the Yas Marina Circuit, to the rich depth of culture and activities that ensure the whole family is inspired and entertained. The UAE capital has something for everyone. We want to make those precious memories more accessible by providing competitive and compelling offers throughout the season so travellers can experience summer exactly as it can and should be enjoyed.” Officially unveiled at Arabian Travel Market 2022, Abu Dhabi’s ‘Summer Like You Mean It’ campaign uncovers the unmatched experiences travellers can enjoy during the summer in Abu Dhabi, all at affordable prices.

