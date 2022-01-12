The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched a new tourism business licencing initiative to support and accelerate the growth of the emirate’s tourism industry…reports Asian Lite News

Effective January, a revised fee structure is being introduced, capped at AED 1,000 annually, and applicable to tourism business licences.

This will be welcome news to existing licence holders who currently pay varying fee amounts, depending on the level of business activity, and will be a significant boost given the challenges the sector has faced over the past 18 months.

The new business licence offers an amended fixed-fee structure, with the blanket costs covering fees payable to several Abu Dhabi Government entities, including Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Chamber membership fees and the Certificate of Conformity issuance fee.

It also covers Abu Dhabi’s regulation fees, with the amount adjustable depending on the type of business applying. Overall, the changes represent an almost 90 percent reduction in total licence fee costs.

The licence fee cap aims to benefit existing businesses in the emirate and encourage new investors to start ventures, elevating Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness as a leading destination regionally and internationally with its dynamic leisure, culture and MICE tourism sectors.

The initiative is part of the Abu Dhabi Government’s broader strategic plans to develop the UAE capital further and cement its position as a preferred destination for travellers and tourism investment.

Hamad Mohammed Saeed Alsudain, Licencing and Regulatory Compliance Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “The new licencing fee structure is a tangible demonstration of our unwavering support of the tourism sector, and will benefit those wishing to open, continue or expand their tourism business across Abu Dhabi. Regardless of the type of organisation or size, applicants can feel confident that we are partners and focused on their growth.”

This initiative, he said, will enhance the competitiveness of the business environment and attract increased investment, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourism, cultural and entertainment destination.

