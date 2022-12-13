Abu Dhabi Police, Burjeel Holdings join hands for scientific research

He pointed to Abu Dhabi Police’s continuous efforts to strengthen its strategic partnership with various institutions, explaining that the MoU aims to provide distinguished healthcare services for the employees and their families…reports Asian Lite News

The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burjeel Holdings to cooperate in the areas of medicine, scientific research, and training and to offer high-quality medical services to the employees of the Abu Dhabi Police.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police by Major General Khalifa Mohammed Al Khaili, Director of the Finance and Services Sector, and Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings.

Major General Al Khaili emphasized the interest of the General Command in fostering partnerships and cooperation with various agencies to improve the exchange of experiences, review the best-advanced practices, and follow up on developments that raise performance to the best levels in accordance with specialized scientific and developmental approaches.

He pointed to Abu Dhabi Police’s continuous efforts to strengthen its strategic partnership with various institutions, explaining that the MoU aims to provide distinguished healthcare services for the employees and their families.

According to the MoU, a privilege card will be issued to the employees of the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police and their families, enabling them to seek treatment in hospitals under Burjeel Holdings in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Al Ain.

Dr. Shamsheer said, “We are proud of this valuable partnership as it will add to our significant contributions to the UAE’s healthcare industry. The agreement will guarantee the delivery of the highest levels of advanced healthcare to the beneficiaries in our hospitals. We are also happy to fulfil our social responsibility obligations by providing for and attending to the needs of Abu Dhabi Police employees. We are always keen to provide distinguished services in all specialties through our multiple medical facilities.”

