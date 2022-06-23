Abu Dhabi Summer Pass’ launched

Following the launch of Abu Dhabi’s “Summer Like You Mean It” campaign at Arabian Travel Market this year, the innovative “Abu Dhabi Summer Pass” is now live on the website summerpass.visitabudhabi.ae…reports Asian Lite News

Developed by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the pass rounds up the top sights and experiences of the UAE capital in an exclusive all-access bundle, and is valid until 31st August 2022.

Offering world-class hospitality, family fun, and entertainment to residents and visitors, Abu Dhabi is making the destination even more accessible with the new Abu Dhabi Summer Pass, which is priced at AED599 for adults and AED 499 for children between 4 and 17 years of age. The pass is complimentary for children aged three and below.

Holders of the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass can ride the world’s fastest roller coaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, meet their favourite DC Superheroes at Warner Bros. WorldTM Abu Dhabi, and enjoy more than 40 rides and slides at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi.

The pass also includes a one-day visit to Louvre Abu Dhabi, as well as discounted access to 13 cultural landmarks and institutions across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, including Qasr Al Hosn, House of Artisans, Qasr Al Watan, Al Ain Palace Museum, Al Jahili Fort, and Qasr Al Muwaiji.

The Abu Dhabi Summer Pass also covers complimentary transportation within the city on the Visit Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus network and within Yas Island on the Yas Express.

