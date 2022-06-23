UAE offers condolences to Afghanistan earthquake victims

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Afghan people over the victims of the powerful earthquake…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Afghan people over the victims of the powerful earthquake that struck the Khost and Paktika provinces in southeastern Afghanistan, which killed more than thousand people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Afghan people and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, state media WAM reported.

In the aftermath of the devastating 6.1-magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan’s Paktika province that killed at least 1,000 people, the country’s Taliban-led government has appealed for international aid, the media reported on Thursday.

The earthquake on Wednesday, deemed to be the deadliest to strike the country in two decades, and subsequent landslides also injured 1,500 people in the two districts of Gayan and Barmal.



The epicentre was 44 km from Khost city and tremors were felt as far away as Pakistan and India.

