Ajman discusses economic cooperation with Russia

In line with the efforts made to strengthen economic relations and diversify foreign partnerships, Salem Al-Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Chamber met Ilya Raevskii, Acting Consul General in Dubai, in the presence of a delegation from the Ajman Free Zone.

The parties also shed light on joint cooperation, reviewing the investment opportunities available in the two countries, and developing the volume of bilateral trade.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Trade Development and International Relations at the Ajman Chamber, and from the Ajman Free Zone, Sheikha Abdullah Al-Nuaimi, Executive Director of Commercial Operations, Bashayer Ali Alkumaiti, Executive Director of Strategy and Business Development, and Kirill Podgornyy, Member of the Board of the Russian Business Council (RBC) in Dubai.

At the beginning of the meeting, Salem Al-Suwaidi welcomed the attendees and stressed the importance of the meeting to push forward the joint economic relations and create a supportive atmosphere to enhance partnership and exchange experiences between business owners from the two countries, in addition to highlighting the available investment opportunities.

Mohamed Al Janahi gave an overview of the advantages of the Ajman economy and the diversity of investment opportunities available in the sectors of “industry, real estate, building and construction, tourism, education, health, services, and other sectors”, explaining that the authorities concerned with economic affairs in Ajman are keen to provide an attractive and flexible business environment and accelerate the completion of transactions and procedures to meet the aspirations of traders and businessmen, in order to enhance the sustainability and growth of the business community.

Sheikha Al Nuaimi illustrated the competitive advantages and facilities provided by the Ajman Free Zone to investors and business owners, stressing that the diversity and momentum of the existing establishments enhance the development and sustainability of business and increase the attractiveness of the Ajman Free Zone and the competitiveness of the economic sector of Ajman in general.

Ilya Raevskii, Acting Consul General in Dubai, thanked for the warm reception and emphasised the depth of the existing relations between the two countries, praising the diversity of economic opportunities in the two countries, and considered the meeting as an opportunity to increase future cooperation in the economy and tourism sectors.

During the meeting, the attendees stressed the necessity of holding joint meetings between the business and trade communities in both countries according to the fields.

In addition, the Ajman Chamber and the Ajman Free Zone affirmed their keenness to provide an attractive and supportive business environment for investors from the Russian Federation.

