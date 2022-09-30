Al Wasl to be brought back to life in spectacular style

Al Wasl projections will take place five evenings a week from Wednesday to Sunday and are open to all visitors, free of charge…reports Asian Lite News

Al Wasl will be brought back to life in spectacular style on Saturday, with visitors set to enjoy a magical and masterful display of stunning visuals and stirring music as the sun sets.

Coinciding with its official launch, Expo City Dubai heralds a new chapter with a revival of Expo 2020 Dubai’s nightly “Awakening of Al Wasl” at 18:15 (after evening prayer) – a celebration of the collaborative, creative and optimistic spirit of this innovation-driven city of the future.

The beating heart of Expo 2020, and now Expo City Dubai, Al Wasl’s 360-degree projection surface will immerse visitors in a spellbinding visual theatre, merging awe-inspiring technologies with some of the world’s most creative minds and demonstrating the deep-rooted values and vision of the UAE.

Meanwhile, ahead of the official opening of the Expo City Dubai site, visitors have been experiencing two of its most popular pavilions from 1st September, with the re-opening of Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion.

Terra – a world-class example of sustainable best practice in architecture and design – encourages visitors to re-evaluate their relationship with the environment through an immersive journey through ocean and forest, while Alif will transport explorers through time and across new horizons to discover how mobility has driven human progress throughout history.

Later this year, the Opportunity Pavilion will become the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum – a new addition highlighting the history and impact of World Expos and celebrating the success of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo City Dubai is also looking forward to the return of UAE students, with the Expo School Programme preparing an awe-inspiring and evolving array of immersive educational experiences, exhibits and interactive workshops reflecting the themes of the pavilions.

