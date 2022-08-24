Arab leaders pledge to boost regional stability

The leaders of UAE, Egypt, Bahrain and Jordan emphasised their keenness on continuous fraternal consultations which would boost stability and prosperity in the region, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday attended the fraternal consultative ‘Al Alamein Meeting’ which was called by Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, with the participation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and King Abdullah II of Jordan.

During the meeting, held in Al Alamein City, Mersah Matruh Governorate, the leaders discussed fraternal relations, various aspects of cooperation, and joint work, especially in the economic and development partnerships and ways to enhance them.

In this regard, the leaders renewed their support for any effort and endeavour aimed at enhancing peace, stability and joint cooperation at various levels, based on trust, mutual respect and common interests to achieve the aspirations of the people of the region for progress, prosperity and development.

They also discussed several issues and took stock of the latest regional and international developments. The leaders emphasised their keenness on continuous fraternal consultations which would boost stability and prosperity in the region.

The Egyptian President hosted a luncheon which was attended by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, King Hamad, and King Abdullah II.

Among those who attended the banquet were Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council and Humaid Obaid Khalifa Abushibs, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority were also present at the event.

On Monday, the leaders along with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi inspected the Regal Heights Hotel, an investment project in Al Alamein City.

‘UAE possesses great capabilities’

Earlier, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the UAE possesses great capabilities and excellent competencies to effectively contribute to addressing regional and global transport challenges.

The UAE’s experience has gone beyond its borders, as it has contributed to the development of ports in a number of regional and global countries, including Uzbekistan, Tanzania, Jordan, Oman and Egypt, in addition to large investments in international trade routes, said Suhail Al Mazrouei in his address to the International Ministerial Transport Conference of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), convened at the initiative of Turkmenistan under the auspices of the United Nations, in the city of Turkmenbashi.

He said the UAE is seeking to open up new trade routes to strengthen ability and connectivity of logistical sectors in Central Asia, a factor that will contribute to push the economic growth wheel ahead and consolidate bilateral relations between states.

“In light of the continuous economic, ecological and social challenges, there is an increasing need for developing more sustainable, fast, flexible and efficient transport systems. It is our duty to explore best practices to establish new routes.”

On the sideline of the conference, the UAE minister held a series of separate meetings with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, General Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers Mammetkhan Chakyev, Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi, and a number of representatives of participating governments. The meetings discussed ways of further developing bilateral cooperation in the transport sector.

Ministers and heads of transport agencies from more than 30 states, and dozens of delegations of international organizations, financial institutions and expert communities participated in the conference.

