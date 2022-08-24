Industry Stalwarts & Global Delegates Honoured in Emirates Business Conclave 2022

Dr. Sahitya Chaturvedi, Chartered Accountant based in Dubai, delivered the key note address on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, 2022 (CEPA) between UAE and India….reports Asian Lite News

Dubau hosted a business conclave and award ceremony to 75th anniversary of Indian Independence and 50th Year of UAE’s formation. The event focus was on the Rise of Industry 4.0 and digital commerce.

Mr Chandrashekhar Bhatia, Chairman of Global Business Federation, extended a warm welcome and regard to HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, His Excellency Bruce Ellsworth, Mr Vivek Tankha and Mr. Sanjay besides the distinguished guest from the UAE, India, America, South Africa, Russia and Asian subcontinent.

Dr. Sahitya Chaturvedi, Chartered Accountant based in Dubai, delivered the key note address on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, 2022 (CEPA) between UAE and India. He elaborated its core objectives, digital mechanism and the significant cash flow benefits from the concessions and exemptions in custom duties.

His Excellency Bruce Ellsworth, the Commerce Attaché of United States in Dubai, highlighted the global opportunities and business friendliness of United States of America. He congratulated the auspicious occasion along with His Excellency Ahmed Elmentwally and the Guest of honour Mr. Sanjay.

Rajesh Shrivastav, Sanjeev Basal, Deva Solanki, Hariom Tyagi, Umesh Agrawal and Manoj Mathew jointly unveiled the special edition of Film Today to pay tribute to Expo2020 and titled Dubai Depicts India. The event also witnessed the distribution of Phd Awards to business legends by Global Peace Foundation.

The event was participated by Sunil Sinha, resident director of Tata Sons MENA, Niten Seth, Managing Director Tops group, Mariam Ajmal, Director of Ajmal Group, Adil Martin, Director Wetel, Manoj Mathew, Head of Zee Rajasthan, Shajan Abraham, Partner PKF Chartered Accountants, Naveen Sharma, former Chairman ICAI Dubai and Mentor of Indian Business and Professional Council, Amit Vardhan, Executive Director of BNI Dubai and hundreds of Industry stalwarts and leaders of India and the UAE.

Dhiraj Kumar, Commissioner of Rajasthan Foundation of State Government and Vivek Tankha, member of parliament of India extended their virtual presence and congratulated GBF Middle East for organising the unique concept in association with UAE India Business Council.

