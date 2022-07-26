Bahrain joins industrial partnership for sustainable growth

Bahrain, a major producer of raw aluminum and iron ore, will increase the partnership’s total industrial manufacturing value add from $106.26 billion to $112.5 billion…reports Asian Lite News

The second Higher Committee meeting of the Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development kicked off on Sunday in Cairo in the presence of Dr. Nevin Gamea, Egypt Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Yousef Al Shamali, Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply.

At the meeting, the Higher Committee announced and welcomed the Kingdom of Bahrain as a new member of the Partnership represented by Zayed bin Rashid Alzayani, Minister of Industry and Commerce of Bahrain.

Bahrain, a major producer of raw aluminum and iron ore, will increase the partnership’s total industrial manufacturing value add from $106.26 billion to $112.5 billion. Bahrain boasts a strong industrial sector with more than 9,500 companies and 55,000 employees and $4.3 billion in industrial Foreign Direct investments.

The Partnership aims to establish large joint industrial projects, create job opportunities, contribute to increasing economic output, diversify the economies of the partner countries, support industrial production and increase exports.

The Higher Committee also reviewed a presentation by the Executive Committee, delivered by Abdullah Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary, Industry Growth, at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dana Alzoubi, Secretary-General of the Jordanian Ministry of Industry and Supply as well as Hatem Alashry, Advisor to the Egyptian Minister of Industry and head of the Executive Committee.

As a result, 12 projects worth US$3.4 billion have been shortlisted and will move into the feasibility studies phase. In total, the Executive Committee received 87 industrial project proposals focused on fertilizers, agriculture and food. In the next phase, the Partnership will focus on the metals, chemicals, plastics, textiles and clothing sectors.

The delegation also included UAE ambassador to Egypt, Maryam Al Kaabi, Jordan ambassador to Egypt, Amjad Al-Adayla, and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Egypt Dr. Khaled Fahad Alalawi among others.

In her remarks, Dr. Nevin Gamea stressed the significance of the industrial partnership in confronting the economic consequences of the global crises and highlighted the importance of the private sector engagement in sustainable development for the Arab World.

“This partnership is key to ensuring value and supply chains, reaching industrial self-sufficiency, and creating more jobs,” said Jameh, adding, “We welcome Bahrain to join this partnership, which will help maximise the benefit of the industrial capabilities of the four countries.”

“To make use of this initiative, partners shall exchange science and technology expertise, set up industrial partnerships, and take advantage of the partners’ markets to promote multilateral trade,” she further said.

“Egypt’s government is very keen to do what it takes to support this partnership and pave its way so that it can achieve its targets,” she added.

Meanwhile, Yousef Al Shamali said, “Today’s meeting is a continuation of the executive committee meetings held over the past two days and a culmination of weeks’ long sectoral workshops of experts in the fields of pharmaceuticals, agriculture, fertilizers and food.” He noted that this progress has been achieved two months after the launch of the partnership in Abu Dhabi.

Jordan, he pointed out, is keen on supporting all aspects of joint Arab work, as instructed by King Abdullah II, and today’s gathering shows how the leaders of the three countries share a common vision about joining efforts to create a comprehensive economic project.

“The meeting highlighted the political and economic ties binding our nations, and ushers in a new era of joint action and effective economic integration with tangible impacts,” the minister added.

He further noted that Bahrain’s joining in the partnership will give a boost to the initiative, accelerating the pace of achieving the desired economic integration.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber highlighted the UAE’s commitment to the partnership, and said, “Today, we welcome Bahrain as a vital and dynamic addition to the partnership. Bahrain’s industrial sector plays a crucial role in sustainable economic development. I would also like to thank the Arab Republic of Egypt for hosting this second meeting of the Higher Committee. We look forward to reviewing these joint projects and assessing the next steps required from private sector companies, government agencies and supporting bodies to ensure the projects’ feasibility to ensure rapid implementation,” Al Jaber said.

“I call on companies to leverage the competitive advantages and opportunities for partnership available in each of the participating nations and to conduct their own feasibility studies to maximise their projects’ chances of success. As government agencies, we must identify the key enablers these projects require to succeed and do everything in our power to help companies overcome potential obstacles. Rest assured, we will provide support to ensure that industrial companies can be confident in investing in and implementing successful projects. This combination of government support with private sector commitment will help the partnership achieve maximum sustainable economic and social benefits,” he added.

He concluded, “The Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development is open to any party who wishes to contribute to the development of the industrial sector, promote integration across industries, and leverage the competitive advantages offered by the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, and now Bahrain. Our combined efforts and teamwork will enhance the development of the companies and countries involved in this partnership by reducing costs, safeguarding supply chains, creating more jobs, boosting self-sufficiency, planning for the future and applying the latest technology.”

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]