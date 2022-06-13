Biden due in Saudi, Israel next month

US President Joe Biden will travel to Saudi Arabia and Israel around mid-July, media reported citing sources…reports Asian Lite News

The White House is planning to make the announcement later this week, it was reported. The trip could include a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to sources.

The is will be a symbolically important move as the Biden administration works to expand on the Trump administration’s progress in nurturing fledgling ties between Israel and Arab Gulf states.

During the Saudi Arabia trip, Biden is likely to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, US officials and others familiar with his travel plans said. Widely known by his initials, MBS, the crown prince is Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler and is in line to be its next king.

The visit would be aimed at bolstering relations with Saudi Arabia at a time when Biden is trying to find ways to lower gasoline prices in the United States.

“The president will look for opportunities to engage with leaders from the Middle East region,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said few days ago.

ALSO READ:TOURISM: Saudi Pins Hopes on China

Meanwhile, Biden is travelling to a NATO summit in Spain and Group of Seven summit in Germany.

Major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia had earlier also agreed to a bigger than expected output boost, a relief for Biden whose poll numbers have sagged in part over skyrocketing gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the United States is not involved in OPEC+ decisions to boost oil production, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]