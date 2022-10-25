Cairo to host UAE-Egypt@50 celebrations

The event comes to highlight the UAE-Egypt strong historical ties, and strengthens the solid and strategic partnership between both countries over 50 years…reports Asian Lite News

Under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of UAE-Egypt ties will kick off in Cairo on Wednesday 26th October, 2022.

The event comes to highlight the UAE-Egypt strong historical ties, and strengthens the solid and strategic partnership between both countries over 50 years, in various vital fields and sectors.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, highlighted that the event reflects the strength of the UAE-Egypt bonds, affirming that the celebrations marks a qualitative step towards strengthening cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

“Thanks to the wise vision of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his brother, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the distinguished relations between the two countries are led to a new stage of partnership and cooperation.

“More than 20 sessions bringing together ministers and officials from the UAE and Egypt, and senior officials, businessmen, intellectuals, creators, media professionals and public figures, to celebrate five decades of UAE-Egypt distinguished relations, and enhance developing new ways and prospects for cooperation between the two countries,” he said.

The event’s agenda will kick off with an opening speech by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, followed by a speech by Prime Minister Mostafa Kamal Madbouly.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Arab League Secretary-General, will also participate in the first day of the event, in addition to a number of sessions presenting a series of successful stories of Emirati and Egyptian companies.

Under the title “UAE-Egypt relations… An Integrated Economic Partnership”, Hala Al Saeed, Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development; Abdulla bin Touq, UAE Minister of Economy; Ahmed Samir, Egypt’s Minister of Industry and Trade; and Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, will discuss the depth of the bilateral relations between the two countries in all sectors, including the economic and industrial sectors.

The agenda will include a number of sessions in which a group of ministers, officials, businessmen, culture and media personalities will participate in the framework of strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, will be discussing Ain Sokhna port project, and the future investments of DP World in the Egyptian market.

Additionally, a special concert titled “Umm Kulthum in Abu Dhabi” will be organised during the first day of the agenda.

The second day’s agenda will start with a speech by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, discussing the UAE-Egypt political relation and its role in building Arab strategic depth.

Furthermore, the second day will include a main session for Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, and Nevin Al Kilani, Egypt’s Minister of Culture. The session will discuss cultural exchange between the two countries.

The forum culture will also witness sessions of each of Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library (MBRL) Foundation.

The cultural forum will highlight the most important milestones in the UAE-Egypt relationship in the field of media, culture, arts, and the common history, in addition to a series of sessions on sports, media and cultural topics, as well as a number of dialogues and discussions with Emirati and Egyptian diplomats, and a group of media professionals from the government and private sectors in the two countries.

