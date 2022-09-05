Code of Conduct issued for education professionals

Dr. Al Falasi added that the code is a framework of the basic values and ethics that an educator must commit to, in establishing an institutional culture based on the best ethical standards…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE Ministry of Education has approved the Code of Conduct for education professionals in general education to enhance the profession and establish clear and public ethical standards, rules, and principles of conduct for the educational process.

The code of conduct aligns with the vision and mission of the Ministry of Education, to build an institutional culture based on ethical norms and rules. It will enhance an educator’s professional and educational responsibilities and their pioneering role in building the future of our students to reach globally advanced levels in the hope of implementing the vision of the enlightened leadership in the UAE.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, said, “We are proud of our educational professions and we are keen to consolidate the values of the UAE’s society according to the directives of the wise leadership.”

Dr. Al Falasi added that the code is a framework of the basic values and ethics that an educator must commit to, in establishing an institutional culture based on the best ethical standards that reflects the traditions and values of the UAE.

The code of conduct is based on ten principles, behaviour and ethics for workers in educational institutions in the country. That includes encouraging positive values in students, safeguarding them against being drawn into ideas deemed unacceptable by the UAE’s society and promoting the principles of tolerance and acceptance of others.

The code also aims to encourage students to highly regard the UAE’s journey of development and prosperity, and encourage them to participate in national activities and events actively.

Under the code of conduct, educational professionals are asked to protect children from neglect, exploitation, bullying and all forms of abuse, as well as avoid disclosing confidential information about the students and their families.

The code of conduct includes avoiding spreading fake news and rumours and refraining from committing any verbal or physical violence against students under all circumstances.

One of the most essential principles of the code of conduct is demonstrating positive behaviour in dealing with the parents and the community. It is followed by respecting Emirati culture and traditions and highly regarding the values of Islam.

Workers in the general education sector must respect the cultural, religious and ethnic diversity of the workplace, and refrain from committing any behavioural or verbal offences against their colleagues, the educational institution and its employees.

In addition, through the Ministry of Education’s code of conduct, workers in the general education sector must refrain from using, possessing or falling under the influence of any unauthorised substances, including smoking, in the workplace. In addition to refraining from spreading socially unacceptable behaviour or any other behaviour deemed inappropriate to the UAE’s society.

The code also requires all workers in the sector to adhere to appropriate, non-revealing clothing, respect the traditions of the UAE and show a respectful image of workers in the educational sector.

