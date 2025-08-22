UAE flies out Gaza’s sick & wounded

The UAE has flown out 155 more Gaza patients and families, extending medical lifelines to nearly 2,800 evacuees, under Sheikh Mohamed’s sweeping humanitarian directive….reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates has carried out another urgent medical evacuation from Gaza, reinforcing its role as a frontline humanitarian responder in the ongoing conflict. Acting under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the latest operation saw 155 patients, including children, cancer sufferers, and injured civilians, airlifted with their families to safety.

The evacuation was organised in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and coordinated via the Karam Abu Salem crossing, with the flight departing from Ramon Airport in Israel. It brings the total number of evacuees transported by the UAE to 2,785 since the crisis began.

The initiative is part of a wider presidential directive to provide medical treatment to 1,000 Palestinian children and 1,000 cancer patients across UAE hospitals. Officials say this underscores the country’s commitment to addressing one of the most pressing humanitarian crises of the region.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations and Vice Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, stressed the urgency of these efforts. He noted that the UAE’s response is designed not only to save lives but also to bring stability and hope to families devastated by war.

“Transporting the wounded and critically ill from Gaza reflects the UAE’s unwavering support for Palestinians without exception,” Al Shamsi said. “It demonstrates our nation’s enduring humanitarian commitment to provide immediate aid and reduce suffering caused by conflict.”

Upon arrival in the UAE, the most critical cases were transferred directly to hospitals in Abu Dhabi, where they are being treated by specialised medical teams. Others, along with their family members, are being housed at the Emirates Humanitarian City, where they will receive comprehensive care. Beyond medical treatment, the UAE is also providing social, cultural, and educational support to evacuated families, recognising the multifaceted impact of the crisis on children, women, and the elderly.

The evacuation flights are part of a broader relief framework that includes medical supply shipments, provision of advanced equipment, and the deployment of Emirati medical staff. The UAE has also established a field hospital in southern Gaza and stationed a hospital ship at Egypt’s Al-Arish Port, both of which are actively serving patients.

International observers have noted the UAE’s consistent efforts to partner with UN organisations and humanitarian agencies to deliver relief at scale. These initiatives highlight not only the country’s diplomatic role in the region but also its practical commitment to easing the burden on civilians trapped in conflict zones.

With Gaza’s humanitarian situation worsening by the day, the UAE’s continuous airlift operations stand as one of the few lifelines for families caught in the crossfire, offering not just emergency medical care but also a pathway to stability and dignity.