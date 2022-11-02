‘Consolidating joint Arab action major goal’

Sheikh Mohammed was received at the venue of the Summit by Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria, and Chair of this year’s Arab League Summit…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended the 31st Arab League Summit as the head of the UAE delegation. The two-day Summit commenced on Tuesday in the Algerian capital, Algiers.

“Today, I participated in the Arab summit meetings in Algeria. The islands of one and a half million martyrs, and the brave and proud people. Our stances over the past fifty years have been consistent in support of Arab issues and [it] will remain. Consolidating our joint Arab action will remain a major goal in our foreign policy,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on twitter.

The Vice President also congratulated the Algerian President on the occasion of the country’s National Day. The 31st edition of the Arab League Summit is the first to be held after the outbreak of the pandemic. The Cairo-based Arab League last held its summit in Tunisia in 2019.

Earlier, on his arrival in Algiers, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was received by Ayman ben Abdelrahman, Prime Minister of Algeria, at an official ceremony held at the Houari Boumediene International Airport.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is being accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President etc.

