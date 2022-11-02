UAE-UK roundtable explores industrial investments

Delegates also discussed the future of supply chain opportunities in a post-pandemic world….reports Asian Lite News

UK-based industrial companies have attended a business roundtable meeting in Abu Dhabi hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).

The meeting took place on 1st November on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2022.

Senior business leaders met with Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of MoIAT, who delivered a presentation on the UAE’s FDI value proposition including the incentives and enablement solutions under Make it in the Emirates initiative. Representatives from ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and TAZIZ also delivered presentations ahead of a general discussion between delegates.

Delegates also discussed the future of supply chain opportunities in a post-pandemic world. As well as networking with stakeholders, Al Suwaidi introduced them to the Make it in the Emirates campaign, an open invitation to industrials, investors, innovators, and entrepreneurs to benefit from the UAE’s exceptional value proposition.

Attendees included representatives from companies including: AISUS Group; Aquaterra Energy; Cargostore; Elmac Technologies; EthosEnergy; Evoqua Water Technologies; Kent; MRDS; Norco Group Limited; Central Wire Industries UK, Energy Industries Council, Precision Impulse; Proserv; Safelift Offshore; Saturn FE; Scottish Development International (SDI); Shipham Valves; and Whittaker Engineering Ltd.

Clean hydrogen

According to a new report released last month, the UAE and UK have a global leadership opportunity in developing clean hydrogen, through a broad collaboration involving policy, innovation, trade, and investment.

The report is a joint initiative between the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) and Zest Associates, a UAE-based sustainability consultancy, and sponsored by HSBC.

The report draws on insights and studies from nearly 100 international hydrogen experts to prioritise 39 areas across policies, innovation, investment, infrastructure, supply, demand and skills, adding substantially to the world’s body of knowledge on the subject. Initial findings were shared at the World Green Economy Summit 2022.

“We remain committed to achieve our wise leadership’s vision and directives to foster the transition towards the green economy. We have an ambitious strategy to produce and leverage green hydrogen, which represents one of the pillars of a sustainable future that depends on accelerating the transition to carbon neutrality to support a green economy. This study is part of our efforts to support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of WGEO, a UAE-based international platform that builds coalitions to enable green economic growth worldwide.

“This report shows how the UAE and the UK can forge a robust partnership to develop the green hydrogen sector. We have seen strong actions and willingness to cooperate from the public and private sectors in both countries, but to fully realise the economic and environmental potential of green hydrogen, more and faster measures must be taken. This aligns with WGEO’s commitment to a global economic transition through sharing best global experiences and practices that are key pillars for this development.”

