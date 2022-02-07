Prime Minister Narendra Modi has beaten the likes of the president of the United States Joe Biden, and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, to prove his popularity quotient globally. In other news, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recalled the late Lata Mangeshkar with gratitude for her role in the 1971 war…writes Joyeeta Basu.

News in brief from South Asia

India

Global Leader Approval List 2022: PM Modi tops list: Prime Minister Modi has proved his popularity quotient globally. Modi has ranked at the top of the Global Leader Approval List 2022, leaving behind several prominent leaders, reports DNA News.

Lata Mangeshkar death: Legendary singer receives full State Honours: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away yesterday, was cremated with full State honours in Mumbai, with several top government officials, including the Prime Minister and celebrities in attendance, reports DNA News.

Procession carrying mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar (Credit: Pallav Paliwal)

Charanjit Channi is Congress’s CM pick for Punjab: Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress’s Chief Ministerial candidate in Punjab, Rahul Gandhi said, days before the assembly elections in the state, reports NDTV.

62,000 applications, 67 successful pitches: Startups are bagging funding on ‘Shark Tank India’: Shark Tank India has been a hit in its debut season. The show has had phenomenal success with both popularity and empowering the startup ecosystem. So far, 67 startups have bagged Rs 41.98 crore funding in the first season which went on for 30 episodes, reports DNA News.

Financial news

Finance Minister to discuss aviation fuel’s inclusion in GST regime with States: The government will take up the inclusion of Aviation Turbine Fuel in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system before the GST Council, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday, reports The Hindu.

Pakistan

Pakistani dissidents in UK on ‘hitlist’: Pakistani dissidents exiled in Britain have been advised by the Counter Terrorism Police to maintain a low profile as their lives are at risk for criticising the Pakistani military, reports AsianLite News.

PoK rejects Kashmir Solidarity Day, observes Fraud Day: The people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir have condemned Pakistan for observing February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day and on the contrary marked it as “Fraud Day”, reports Asian Lite News.

Bangladesh

Prime Minister reminisces Lata Mangeshkar’s role in 1971 war: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has created a “great void in the subcontinent’s musical arena”, as she recalled her with gratitude for her role in the Liberation War of 1971 against Pakistan, reports NDTV.

Afghanistan

‘Over 1 million fled Afghanistan in 4 months’: More than one million Afghans have migrated over the past four months and most of them have crossed border areas into Iran and Pakistan, reports Asian Lite News.

On a lighter note…

Film fraternity mourns Lata Mangeshkar: Tributes poured in for the late singer who had a career spanning over seven decades. The 92-year-old Mangeshkar sang an estimated 30,000 songs in 36 Indian languages, and the film fraternity paid their respects to her all through the day, reports the Hindustan Times.

Sara Ali Khan is a busy bee: After the release of Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan has swiftly moved on to her next project, Gaslight, andhas a yet-untitled film with Laxman Utekar in the pipeline. A source said that Sara has been hopping from one city to the other non-stop, to fulfil her commitments, reports Mid-Day.

Sara Ali Khan

Dia Mirza savours precious time with son Avyaan amid greenery, says ‘this is everything’: Dia Mirza is enjoying her time with her son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. The actor shared two lovely pictures with him from their time in the garden, reports the Hindustan Times.

Dia Mirza( Instagram)

ALSO READ: DAILY BRIEF: Nation mourns death of Lata Mangeshkar as China is ‘salami-slicing’ India at border

Advertisements

