Dubai Chamber expands global reach

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, announced the opening of three new international representative offices based in Cairo, Tel Aviv, and Istanbul, respectively.

The Cairo office was officially inaugurated yestetday at a special ceremony in the presence of Mariam Khalifa Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt; Omar Khan, Executive Director, International Offices at Dubai International Chamber; and several high-profile Emirati and Egyptian business leaders.

The formal inauguration of the representative office in Tel Aviv will take place in the Israeli capital today, while the Istanbul office opening will follow on Wednesday, 14th December.

The new openings support Dubai Chambers’ strategic goals to attract international business and investment to Dubai and to drive its members’ global expansion. They are in line with the “Dubai Global” initiative launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to establish 50 representative offices for Dubai in five continents by 2030.

”Dubai Global” aims to attract foreign multinational corporations (MNCs) and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) investors, and international talent to Dubai by showcasing the emirate’s competitive advantages, sharing investment intelligence, and engaging with overseas stakeholders. Supported by strategic public and private sector partners, Dubai Global accelerates efforts to boost Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade from AED1.4 trillion to AED2 trillion by 2026, as part of the emirate’s five-year foreign trade plan.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new offices, Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations, at Dubai Chambers, said, “We are delighted to announce the addition of three new bases in Egypt, Israel and Türkiye, to our global network of international representation offices. Dubai Chambers continues to lead the Dubai business community’s efforts to strengthen avenues of trade and economic cooperation between the UAE and regional markets, and our new offices will help expand Dubai companies’ access to the growing markets while attracting inward investment from these countries into Dubai.”

The new openings bring the number of Dubai International Chamber’s representative offices worldwide to 15. The chamber already has representative offices across Africa, Latin America, Eurasia, India, and China.

International offices have a dual mission of supporting and guiding Dubai companies through every stage of their global expansion journey, from market intelligence and business introductions to company set-up, and creating new mechanisms to attract FDI from key markets of strategic importance to Dubai, promoting the emirate as a preferred business hub and gateway to access emerging markets.

Al Hashemi added, “Through global network development, business engagement events and facilitation of public-private sector partnerships, we provide our member companies with unparalleled opportunities to navigate the diverse investment opportunities in the region. The economic potential in Egypt, Israel, and Türkiye, is impressive. We will continue to drive bilateral trade between the UAE and the three countries to boost collaboration in new and existing commercial sectors and unlock the endless opportunities of Dubai’s highly diverse business environment for Egyptian, Israeli, and Turkish businesses.”

