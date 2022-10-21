Dubai RTA resumes bus routes for Global Village tourists

Priced at AED10, RTA will deploy deluxe (coaches) and regular buses this season…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will resume four bus routes to serve tourists and visitors of Global Village as it marks the start of its 27th season, on Tuesday, October 25th.

The four routes to resume operations are: Route 102 from Al Rashdiya Bus Station at 60 minutes interval, Route 103 from the Union Bus Station at a frequency of 40 minutes, Route 104 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station at 60 minutes interval, and Route 106 from the Mall of the Emirates Bus Station every 60 minutes.

Priced at AED10, RTA will deploy deluxe (coaches) and regular buses this season. These buses are characterized by convenience, luxury, and high safety for riders, which renders the mobility journey from and to the Global Village a memorable experience for individuals and families.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]