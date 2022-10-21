Etihad to operate first ‘NetZero’ flight

The NetZero flight will be the latest in a series of “EcoFlight” tests since Etihad launched its Greenliner programme in 2020….reports Asian Lite News

Etihad Airways has partnered with World Energy, a carbon-net-zero solutions provider, to operate the first “NetZero” flight powered entirely by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Book & Claim, delivering delegates to COP27 with zero net emissions.

The airline will operate its Washington Dulles to Abu Dhabi service, routed via COP27 venue Sharm-El Sheik to demonstrate the only feasible path to net-zero commercial aviation using current technology, while showcasing the challenges and opportunities of SAF.

Mariam Alqubaisi, Head of Sustainability and Business Excellence, Etihad Airways, said, “This initiative is about proving net-zero commercial aviation is possible, and facing up to the significant logistical challenges the industry faces to turn the possible into the routine. Etihad endeavours to make good on its rigorous commitment towards sustainable aviation coupled with our commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and halving our net emission levels by 2035.”

Gene Gebolys, CEO, World Energy, commented, “Together, we can efficiently change the fuel we fly on, so we can change the impact of flying. We are grateful to corporate leaders such as Etihad who are paving the way to help make net-zero aviation a reality.”

The NetZero flight will be the latest in a series of “EcoFlight” tests since Etihad launched its Greenliner programme in 2020.

Etihad Cargo expands pharma sector to Africa

EAG transferred into ADQ’s portfolio

The Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs has transferred full ownership of Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) to ADQ, an Abu Dhabi based investment and holding company

Etihad Airways is a global leader in air travel, recognized for its best-in-class service and sustainable travel experience, traveling to 63 destinations in 42 countries.

The transfer of EAG complements ADQ’s efforts to transform Abu Dhabi into a global aviation hub anchored in end-to-end airport service excellence. ADQ’s aviation strategy is focused on delivering airlines and passengers a globally competitive value proposition specializing in aircraft engineering, cargo and ground handling services and an unrivaled customer experience through the anticipated opening of Abu Dhabi Airports’ new Midfield Terminal.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said: “The aviation sector is critical to Abu Dhabi’s economic growth plans and prosperity. With Etihad joining ADQ’s mobility and logistics cluster, we are well positioned to develop a globally competitive and integrated aviation portfolio to enhance Abu Dhabi’s connectivity and overall value proposition.”

Earlier this year, EAG’s ancillary businesses were transitioned into ADQ to create a new integrated aviation support services company, ushering in a new wave of growth for the sector. EAG will continue its aspiration to be a leading global airline that delivers a best-in-class customer experience, unrivaled services and care for its guests as part of ADQ’s aviation portfolio.

With the addition of EAG, ADQ’s aviation portfolio includes major enterprises which support Abu Dhabi’s vision to create an integrated aviation hub, which include Abu Dhabi Airports, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and ADQ Aviation & Aerospace Services Company.

